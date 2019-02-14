California
Trump administration sued over asylum policy
SAN FRANCISCO — The Trump administration’s policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico while their cases wind through immigration courts violates U.S. law by putting the migrants in danger and depriving them of the ability to prepare their cases, a lawsuit filed Thursday by civil liberties groups claims.
The lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco seeks a court order blocking the Department of Homeland Security from carrying out the policy that took effect in January at the San Ysidro border crossing in San Diego.
The launch followed months of delicate talks between the U.S. and Mexico and marked a change to the U.S. asylum system that the administration and asylum experts said was unprecedented.
Mexican officials have sent mixed signals on the crucial point of whether Mexico would impose limits on accepting families. The effort began at a San Diego crossing with Tijuana, Mexico, for adults only, but U.S. officials have started to include families, which currently account for nearly half of Border Patrol arrests.
State considers buying insurance for wildfires
SACRAMENTO — California should get insurance to help cover taxpayers’ costs in bad wildfire seasons, a solution that could help stem losses as climate change contributes to more destructive blazes, two state officials said Thursday.
The most populous state should follow the lead of Oregon, the World Bank and the Federal Emergency Management Agency after outspending its emergency fund in seven of the last 10 years, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and Treasurer Fiona Ma said.
California spent nearly $950 million two years ago, about $450 million more than was budgeted and by far the highest annual amount. It spent about $677 million last year, as wildfires again swept through cities, suburbs and more rural areas.
California has experienced 11 of the top 20 most destructive fires in its history since 2007.
Texas
Man with 3D gun gets eight years in prison
GRAND PRAIRIE — A Texas man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison after police found him in the woods with a partially 3D printed AR-15 rifle and a list of federal lawmakers’ addresses in his backpack.
Eric McGinnis was convicted last summer of possessing an unregistered short-barreled rifle. He also was found guilty of unlawfully possessing ammunition while subject to an active protective order that had been issued because of a 2015 altercation with a girlfriend.
McGinnis, who was sentenced Wednesday, tried to buy a semiautomatic rifle in 2016 but was turned away because of the protective order, prosecutors said. According to the Dallas Morning News, McGinnis instead used a 3-D printer to create the firing mechanism for an AR-15.
Investigators said McGinnis admitted in a jailhouse phone call to a family member that he had printed part of the gun.
Wire reports