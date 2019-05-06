US measles count rises to 764, driven by New York outbreaks
NEW YORK — U.S. health officials say at least 60 more measles cases have been reported, increasing a 2019 tally that is already the highest in 25 years.
Officials on Monday said 764 cases have been reported as of last Thursday. It's the most in the U.S. since 1994, when 963 were reported.
New York has had the most illnesses this year, by far. Last week's cases included 41 in New York City and 11 in nearby Rockland County. Most were unvaccinated people in Orthodox Jewish communities.
In all, 23 states have reported cases this year. The latest to join the list is Pennsylvania.
Measles was once common but gradually became rare after vaccination campaigns that started in the 1960s.
California
Ice Cube, others mourn director Singleton at private funeral
LOS ANGELES — Family, friends and dignitaries including Ice Cube, Stevie Wonder and Congresswoman Maxine Waters were among those mourning director John Singleton at his Los Angeles funeral on Monday.
The private service was held at Angelus Funeral Home in South Los Angeles, the neighborhood formerly known as South Central, where Singleton spent part of his childhood and where his career-defining film, "Boyz N the Hood," was set.
Others who paid their respects include "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler and the film's Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth Carter, "Straight Outta Compton" director F. Gary Gray, football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, rapper Ludacris, and actors Ving Rhames, Morris Chestnut, Nia Long, Taraji P. Henson and Tyrese.
Tyrese was among the stars of Singleton's 2001 film "Baby Boy" and 2003's "2 Fast 2 Furious." Chestnut, Ice Cube and Long all appeared in "Boyz N the Hood," Singleton's 1991 first feature, which made him the first black filmmaker and youngest person to be nominated for a best director Oscar.
Singleton is scheduled to be laid to rest at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills later Monday.
Comedian Schumer welcomes her own 'royal baby'
LOS ANGELES — Comedian Amy Schumer has also given birth to her first child.
Schumer and husband Chris Fischer's son was born Sunday night according to her Instagram where she posted a photo of her family of three. In the caption she writes that at "10:55 p.m. last night. Our royal baby was born."
Since Schumer revealed her pregnancy, she has joked about what it is like to be expecting at the same time as the Duchess of Sussex. She even speculated in her Netflix special that they were to the day, the same amount of pregnant.
The 37-year-old has also been quite open about her difficult pregnancy and struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum, which caused her persistent sickness.
District of Columbia
Booker proposes national license for all gun owners
WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker is proposing that all gun owners be licensed by the federal government, a process that would include an interview and safety training.
National licensing is one of more than a dozen specific proposals in a sweeping gun control agenda the U.S. senator from New Jersey released on Monday. It's his second policy rollout in three weeks as he tries to break through the crowded Democratic primary field .
While current gun owners and first-time buyers would be subject to the federal license requirement, a transition period would allow current owners to come into compliance, the Booker campaign said.
No such national gun license program currently exists. Thirteen states and the District of Columbia have enacted some form of licensing or permit rules before people can buy guns, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
The plan would face a steep climb to winning approval from a Democratic House and would face even stiffer resistance in a Republican-controlled Senate, where less-sweeping gun control measures have failed in recent years.
Michigan
Alleged Gerald Ford grave vandal enters not guilty plea
GRAND RAPIDS — A 19-year-old man suspected of defacing the gravesite of former President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges.
The Grand Rapids Press reports Christian Johnson entered the plea Monday to charges of larceny and malicious destruction of property of tombs or memorials.
Police have said Johnson and a female co-defendant turned themselves in after the March 27 incident and returned a missing letter. Johnson has apologized, saying he didn't know what the gravesite was.
The co-defendant bonded out of jail Monday and has not yet been arraigned. She faces a misdemeanor count of receiving and concealing stolen property valued at less than $200.
The Fords are buried outside a Grand Rapids museum dedicated to Gerald Ford's presidency.
Utah
Mormons making wedding rule change to be more inclusive
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints changed wedding rules Monday in hopes of preventing family members who aren't church members from feeling excluded.
Couples who get married in civil ceremonies will no longer have to wait one year to do a temple wedding ceremony that only members in good standing can attend, the faith said in a news release.
Church leaders said it will allow "families to come together in love and unity," but doesn't lessen the temple ceremony the faith believes seals the couple for eternity.
Religious scholar Matthew Bowman said the old wedding rule was designed to encourage couples to get married in a temple and have a reception or "ring ceremony" afterward, but sometimes created heartache for families with mixed religious affiliations.
The modification signals the latest change under the leadership of church President Russell M. Nelson, who has made a host of changes since taking over in January 2018. The 94-year-old former surgeon recently rescinded rules banning baptisms for children of gay parents and branding same-sex couples apostates subject to excommunication.
He has also launched a campaign calling on people to stop using the shorthand names "Mormon" and "LDS," severed the faith's ties with the Boy Scouts of America after a century, shortened Sunday worship by an hour and revised a sacred temple ceremony to give women a more prominent role.