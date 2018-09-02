Minnesota
Chinese billionaire
Liu arrested in sex case
MINNEAPOLIS — Chinese billionaire Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu, the founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com, was arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct, jail records show.
Liu, 45, was arrested late Friday night and released Saturday afternoon pending possible criminal charges, Hennepin County Jail records show. The jail records don’t provide details of the alleged incident.
Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said Sunday that he couldn’t provide any details because the investigation is considered active. He declined to say where in Minneapolis Liu was arrested or what Liu was accused of doing.
Minnesota law defines five degrees of criminal sexual misconduct, ranging from a gross misdemeanor to felonies, covering a broad array of conduct ranging from nonconsensual touching to violent assaults with injuries. The jail records for Liu don’t indicate a degree.
JD.com, the main rival to Alibaba Group, said in a statement posted Sunday on the Chinese social media site Weibo that Liu was falsely accused while in the U.S. on a business trip, that police found no misconduct and that he would continue his journey as planned.
Wisconsin
Pilot flees officers, crashes into cornfield
OSHKOSH — Authorities say they were trying to arrest a Wisconsin man on a domestic-abuse-related charge when he fled in an airplane before crashing into a cornfield.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says officers went to Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh on Friday night to try to arrest the 47-year-old man for violating a restraining order and other charges.
The department says he took off despite instructions from the control tower to wait, nearly hitting an Oshkosh police car before becoming airborne. The twin-engine plane crashed about two hours later near Waupaca, about 40 miles away.
The pilot was hospitalized with serious injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
Florida
Gillum says he’ll avoid
DeSantis ‘pig fight’
TALLAHASSEE — The man who could become Florida’s first black governor on Sunday called on his opponent to refrain from name-calling and to focus on the issues.
Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for governor, was asked about comments Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis made after Tuesday’s primary. DeSantis said voters aren’t going to “monkey this up” by electing Gillum.
“He’s gotten accustomed to calling names. He’s a Harvard-educated man, surely he knows his way around the U.S. vocabulary,” Gillum told MSNBC’s Joy Reid.
“But he chooses rather to embrace these kinds of dog whistles and bullhorns.”
While saying he wouldn’t engage in name-calling, Gillum also said he wasn’t going to compete in a “pig fight” with DeSantis and President Trump, who endorsed DeSantis and has used Twitter to criticize Gillum.
Tennessee
Strait heartbroken over death of drummer
NASHVILLE — Country music star George Strait says he’s heartbroken over the death of his longtime drummer in a highway accident near Nashville.
Strait spokeswoman Ebie McFarland confirmed 59-year-old Michael A. Kennedy of Baxter, Tennessee, died Friday.
The Tennessean reported Kennedy had been the drummer for Strait’s Ace in the Hole Band for nearly 30 years.
Strait says in a statement that his band “will never be the same.”
“A part of us is gone forever. We all loved Mike and will miss him terribly,” he added.
Pennsylvania
Archbishop asks pope to cancel conference
PHILADELPHIA — The archbishop of Philadelphia has asked Pope Francis to cancel a bishops’ conference focusing on youth in the wake of the child sex abuse crisis roiling the Catholic Church.
A spokesman for the archdiocese confirmed that Archbishop Charles Chaput made the request by letter.
The Youth Synod, which would include bishops from around the world, has been planned for two years and its website says it is to be focused on “young people, the faith and vocational discernment.”
“I have written the Holy Father and called on him to cancel the forthcoming synod on young people,” Chaput said at a conference Thursday at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, according to LifeSite News, a conservative Catholic website. “Right now, the bishops would have absolutely no credibility in addressing this topic.”
Instead, Chaput asked that the synod be refocused on the life of bishops.