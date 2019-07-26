North Carolina
2 bomb squad agents injured in explosion
RALEIGH — Two North Carolina bomb squad agents were injured Friday, one of them critically, when bomb-making materials blew up while they were searching the home of a man stopped with homemade explosives in his car, authorities said.
The two offiers were taken to a burn center in Chapel Hill, including one airlifted in critical condition. The other was in stable condition Friday.
The investigation began Thursday afternoon when deputies pulled over suspect Jimmy Tyndall for suspicion of speeding and spotted an explosive device in the car, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The sheriff said two homemade explosives were found in Tyndall’s car, and three were later found in his house.
Nevada
Migrating grasshoppers make stop in Vegas area
LAS VEGAS — A migration of mild-mannered grasshoppers sweeping through the Las Vegas area is being attributed to wet weather several months ago.
Nevada state entomologist Jeff Knight told reporters Thursday the number of adult pallid-winged grasshoppers traveling north to central Nevada is unusual but not unprecedented and they pose no danger.
Knight said the insects do not carry disease, do not bite, and probably will not damage anybody’s yard before they are gone in several weeks.
He said they are usually attracted to ultraviolet light sources.
Wire reports