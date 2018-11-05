Washington
Mountain caribou being sent to Canada
SPOKANE — The six mountain caribou remaining in the lower 48 states will be relocated to Canada, a move that ends decades of efforts to reintroduce the large animals into Idaho and Washington state.
The Spokesman Review says biologists hope to breed the few survivors of the South Selkirk herd in captivity north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.
“This is what extinction looks like, and it must be a wake-up call for wildlife and habitat managers in both Canada and the United States,” said Joe Scott, international programs director for Conservation Northwest.
Mountain caribou were listed as an endangered species in the U.S. in 1983. An estimated 1,400 mountain caribou wander north of the border.
North Carolina
Girl, 13, kidnapped at mobile home park
LUMBERTON — Police say a 13-year-old girl has been kidnapped from a mobile home park.
Police Chief Michael McNeill said at a news conference that a witness saw a man dressed in black with a yellow bandana grab Hania Noelia Aguilar in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park on Monday.
Police say the eighth-grader had taken her aunt’s keys to start a vehicle to prepare to leave for a bus stop. They say the man forced her into a green Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plates NWS 984 and drove off
.
California
Airbnb landlords to pay city $2.25M
SAN FRANCISCO — A couple has agreed to pay $2.25 million to the city for illegally renting out 14 apartments as Airbnb units.
City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced the settlement Monday, calling the penalty an important deterrent to others seeking to illegally profit from the city’s housing crisis.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Darren and Valerie Lee agreed to pay the money as penalties and investigation costs.
The Lees were also barred for at least seven years from offering short-term rentals in any of the 17 San Francisco buildings they own or manage.
Texas
Newlyweds killed in helicopter crash
UVALDE — A newlywed couple died when the helicopter they were flying in hours after their wedding crashed into a hill in the rugged terrain of southwest Texas.
William Troy Byler and Bailee Raye Ackerman Byler, both 24, were killed in the crash shortly after midnight Sunday about 80 miles west of San Antonio, said Steven Kennedy, a justice of the peace in Uvalde County.
The 76-year-old pilot, Gerald Douglas Lawrence, also was killed.
The newlyweds were seniors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. They married Saturday night at a large Byler family ranch near Uvalde and left aboard a Byler family helicopter after the reception, Kennedy said.
The flight was to carry the newlyweds to San Antonio International Airport, where they were to board a plane for their honeymoon .
Tennessee
Judge favors white nationalists in ruling
NASHVILLE — A federal judge has ruled a white nationalist group isn’t responsible for covering the cost of hiring law enforcement officers or repairing damage done by protesters if the group hosts a conference at a state-owned facility.
U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger cited First Amendment rights on Monday in favoring the New Century Foundation and Samuel Jared Taylor against Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Director Michael Robertson.
The group wants to reserve Montgomery Bell Inn & Conference Center for a conference in May 2019. The group has rented it for each of the past five years.
Court documents say the group objected to a new requirement to cover security costs to ensure public safety and repair damages by others unaffiliated with their group, including protesters.
Maryland
Judge won’t reduce ex-bishop’s sentence
BALTIMORE — A judge has denied a request to reduce a five-year prison sentence for a former Episcopal bishop who was drunk and texting when she struck and killed a bicyclist with her vehicle.
Baltimore Circuit Judge Timothy Doory rejected Heather Cook’s request at a Monday hearing. She had been seeking a reduction by having two of her four sentences changed so they would run concurrently instead of consecutively.
Cook has served about three years for the 2014 collision that killed Thomas Palermo.
Cook, 62, was the second-highest-ranking Episcopal leader in Maryland when the crash occurred.