New York
Financier Epstein found injured in his jail cell
NEW YORK — Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was found on the floor of his jail cell with bruises on his neck early this week while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.
It was not clear whether the injuries were self-inflicted or from an assault, said the person, who was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Epstein, 66, was treated and, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, remains in custody at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. Jail records obtained by the AP show no indication he was taken to a hospital.
Puerto Rico
Residents celebrate governor’s resignation
SAN JUAN — After weeks of flag-waving, cowbell-clanging protests in the streets, Puerto Ricans on Thursday celebrated the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, even as they debated where the movement should go from here and how to root out the corruption and other chronic problems that fueled the unrest.
Some protesters immediately set their sights next on driving out Rosselló’s designated successor as governor, Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez.
The governor’s unprecedented resignation, which came at nearly midnight Wednesday after a series of huge demonstrations, was a big victory for the tens of thousands who took to the streets. To some, it seemed to open an endless array of possibilities on this U.S. island territory of 3.2 million people.
“It’s a new world,” said political expert Mario Negrón Portillo. “This can bring about change and consequences that we’ve never seen before.”
South Carolina
Voters: Biden has best chance to beat Trump
COLUMBIA — To beat President Trump in the 2020 general election, South Carolina Democrats say that former Vice President Joe Biden would be the most electable Democratic candidate to take the White House out of the more than 20 vying for the same seat.
Monmouth University’s first South Carolina poll in the 2020 cycle, released Thursday, said 41% of likely Democratic voters in South Carolina picked the former Delaware senator because of his electability, versus the 37% of South Carolina voters who prioritized issues when picking candidates, including health care and jobs.
The poll surveyed 405 voters likely to vote in the state’s Feb. 29 Democratic primary, out of 659 registered voters contacted by landline and cellphone for the poll July 18-22. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
Louisiana
Judge orders man’s mouth to be taped
LAFAYETTE — Court logs show a Louisiana district court judge ordered a man’s mouth be taped shut for repeatedly interrupting proceedings.
The Acadiana Advocate reports Michael C. Duhon was being sentenced July 18 for theft and money laundering.
Court minutes show Duhon objected when Judge Marilyn Castle asked him to stop submitting motions on his own behalf instead of through his attorney. After repeatedly requesting for Duhon to be quiet, Castle ordered the bailiff to tape Duhon’s mouth shut.
