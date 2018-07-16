New York
Judge postpones trial for kingpin ‘El Chapo’
NEW YORK — A judge on Monday postponed the New York trial of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman until November.
The judge delayed the trial for two months after defense lawyers said late production of potential evidence by prosecutors left them inadequate time to prepare for trial.
The lawyers said prosecutors recently turned over 117,000 sound files and 3,500 pages of witness interviews, with another 10,000 pages yet to be delivered.
Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges his cartel laundered billions of dollars and oversaw a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings. If convicted, he could face life in prison.
California
Tax on companies to help homeless weighed
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco voters will decide in November whether to tax large businesses to pay for homeless and housing services in a city struggling with income inequality.
Supporters collected enough signatures to get the measure on the ballot. It would raise about $300 million a year to expand shelter beds and provide housing for people who are homeless or at risk.
The money would come from an average half-percent tax increase on companies’ revenue above $50 million each year.
The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce has raised concerns about the measure.
Seattle leaders backed off a similar proposal last month after Amazon pushed back on a tax on large employers.
Massachusetts
Sheriff’s captain helped ‘Codfather’ move cash
BOSTON — A Massachusetts sheriff’s office captain has been convicted of helping a fishing magnate known as “The Codfather” smuggle profits of an illegal fishing scheme to Portugal.
The U.S. attorney’s office says Jamie Melo was convicted Monday of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States and structuring the export of monetary instruments. The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office captain was acquitted of bulk cash smuggling.
Prosecutors say Melo asked friends and travel companies to carry envelopes of cash on a flight to Portugal for magnate Carlos Rafael. Rafael pleaded guilty to charges including tax evasion and false labeling and fish identification.
An attorney for Melo has said Melo had no reason to believe he was engaging in criminal activity.