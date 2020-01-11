Around the nation

District of Columbia
Two US troops killed on Afghanistan road
Two U.S. service members were killed and two others injured when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said in a statement Saturday.
In keeping with defense department rules, the U.S. military did not identify the service members.
The Taliban immediately took responsibility for the attack. A Taliban spokesman, Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, said it occurred in the southern Kandahar province.
Florida
Alligator bites college student in Everglades
MIAMI — An alligator bit an 18-year-old college student who was hiking with a group at the Everglades National Park, officials said.
The Miami Herald reported that a professor and about 15 students were wading through the water on a wet trail near the Pahayokee Overlook southwest of Miami when the reptile bit the young woman’s lower right leg Friday.
Park biologists have temporarily closed the area to visitors as they evaluate the incident. Gantt said visitors need to stay alert and exercise caution and are reminded it is not recommended to swim.
California
Neil Peart, drummer for Rush, dead at 67
SANTA MONICA — Neil Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the Canadian band Rush, has died. He was 67.
His representative, Elliot Mintz, said in a statement Friday that Peart died at his home Tuesday in Santa Monica, California. The band posted a message on Twitter also confirming the news.
“It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer,” the band wrote. “Rest in peace brother.”
Peart placed fourth on Rolling Stone’s list of 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time, just behind Ginger Baker, Keith Moon and John Bonham.
Wire reports