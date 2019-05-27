New Mexico
Endangered Mexican wolves blamed for more livestock deaths
ALBUQUERQUE — Federal reports show the endangered wolves have been blamed for the deaths of 88 domestic animals in New Mexico and Arizona in the first four months of the year.
That’s on pace to surpass the nearly 100 livestock kills confirmed in all of 2018 and significantly more than has been recorded over the same four-month period in any year since the predators were reintroduced in 1998.
More Mexican wolves are in the wild now than at any time since they were nearly exterminated decades ago. A subspecies of the Western gray wolf, Mexican wolves have faced a difficult road to recovery that has been complicated by politics and conflicts with livestock.
Catron County Manager Bill Green said his constituents have seen calf birth rates drop by one-third or more and they feel there’s nowhere to turn because federal officials say they have a responsibility under the federal Endangered Species Act to restore the wolves.
Some ranchers and rural residents expect things to get worse as the wolf population grows. There are at least 131 of the predators in the mountain ranges spanning southwestern New Mexico and Southeastern Arizona.
Group vowing to build border wall puts up segment on private land
SUNLAND PARK — A leader with the group that’s been raising funds to build a southern border wall on its own says they erected less than a mile of wall on private land in New Mexico over Memorial Day weekend.
Dustin Stockton, co-founder of the nonprofit WeBuildtheWall Inc., told The Associated Press Monday that they spent about 10 days moving dirt before starting construction Friday. He says the wall segment in Sunland Park is “mostly up” and should be completed by the end of the week.
Stockton, whose group has raised about $22 million, says they don’t have a final tally yet on the cost, but he expects it’ll be somewhere between $6 million and $10 million. He says the site’s steep incline added to the cost.
The government’s cost for the new walls its building is about $22 million a mile.
Texas
Lawmakers approve gun storage program despite NRA objections
AUSTIN — Lawmakers in gun-loving Texas have quietly gone around the National Rifle Association by slipping language into a massive spending bill that would fund a $1 million public safety campaign on gun storage.
The last-minute move late Sunday sets up a political test rarely seen in Texas for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who must decide whether to veto the spending or to ignore NRA opposition and approve the program.
The Texas Legislature adjourned Monday until 2021.
The campaign for safe home gun storage is a small item in the two-year, $250 billion state budget, and it was fiercely opposed by the NRA and gun-rights activists. The measure failed to get a vote and appeared all but dead weeks ago.
California
Congressman says he took photo with dead enemy as a Marine
SAN DIEGO — U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter of California acknowledged taking a photo with a dead combatant during his time as a Marine as he defended a Navy SEAL charged with multiple war crimes, including killing a teenage fighter.
The Republican congressman, who was re-elected last November as he faces corruption charges, made the comments during a town hall Saturday in his San Diego-area district, the Union-Tribune reported.
Hunter has advocated for a pardon for Edward Gallagher, who’s charged with stabbing to death a teenage Islamic State fighter under his care in Iraq in 2017 and then holding his reenlistment ceremony with the body.
Prosecutors said the Navy SEAL chief texted a photograph of himself next to the dead fighter and wrote he “got him with my hunting knife.” He’s also accused of shooting two civilians in Iraq and opening fire on crowds.
Hunter said he also posed for a photo next to a dead combatant but said he did not text it or post it to social media. The congressman said “a lot of us have done the exact same thing,” referring to fellow service members in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Hunter called the military justice system “corrupt,” saying it is run by lawyers and bureaucrats intent on pursuing “war fighters.” His offices didn’t return calls and emails seeking comment Monday.
Georgia
Son drowns trying to save confused dad who walked off boat
LAGRANGE — Authorities say a man has drowned on a Georgia lake trying to save his father who walked out of their boat after a nap because he mistakenly thought he was home.
Troup County Sheriff’s Sgt. Stewart Smith said the two men were sleeping Sunday night on their boat on West Point Lake near LaGrange.
Smith told The LaGrange Daily News that the father woke up and thought he was home, walking right off the boat as he thought he was going to the bathroom.
Smith says the 34-year-old son jumped in to rescue his father, but did not resurface. Nearby boaters rescued the father.