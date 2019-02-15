New York
Academy changes plan: All Oscars will air live
NEW YORK — Bowing to a backlash that had threatened to engulf an already blunder-plagued Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday reversed its decision to present four awards during the commercial breaks of this year’s Oscar broadcast.
All 24 categories will be shown live, after all, at the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24, the academy announced in a statement. On Monday, the academy had said that the winning speeches for cinematography, film editing, makeup and hairstyling and live-action short would be aired in a shortened, taped segment during the broadcast.
“Nine days until the showtime, still tweaking the script” the Academy tweeted Friday.
The academy did not say if the show’s length had been extended.
9/11 victims fund running out of money
NEW YORK — The compensation fund for victims of 9/11 is running out of money and will cut future payments by 50 to 70 percent, officials announced Friday.
September 11th Victim Compensation Fund special master Rupa Bhattacharyya said she was “painfully aware of the inequity of the situation” but stressed that awarding some funds for every valid claim would be preferable to sending some legitimate claimants away empty-handed.
“I could not abide a plan that would … leave some claimants uncompensated,” Bhattacharyya said.
Georgia
Rapper 21 Savage says he feared deportation
ATLANTA — Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage said in an interview aired Friday that he didn’t talk about his British citizenship before because he didn’t want to get deported.
The Grammy-nominated artist, whose given name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested Feb. 3. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement called it a targeted operation. He was released from immigration custody Wednesday on a $100,000 bond.
Abraham-Joseph, 26, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” he had no idea what a visa was when his mother brought him to the U.S. at 7 years old. His visa expired in 2006.
“I knew I wasn’t born here,” he said. “But I didn’t know like, what that meant as far as when I transitioned into an adult, how it was going to affect my life.”
Washington
Snow rage: Two plow drivers are threatened
SPOKANE — Unusually heavy snow in the Spokane area has caused snowplow rage: Two plow drivers clearing streets this week were threatened by people infuriated when their driveways ended up blocked with mounds of snow.
In one incident, a man with a holstered handgun yelled obscenities at a plow driver and climbed onto the plow truck, trying to open a door, said Spokane County spokeswoman Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter.
On Thursday morning, another man threatened to get a gun while ordering a plow driver not to block a driveway with snow , Wheatley-Billeter said.
The man with the holstered gun was not charged by sheriff’s deputies because he had a permit to carry it, and no charges were filed against the other man, said sheriff’s spokesman Mark Gregory.
Wire reports