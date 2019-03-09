Illinois
ghghghghghghghghg ghghghghghghghghg
CHICAGO — R. Kelly walked out of a Chicago jail Saturday after someone who officials say did not want to be publicly identified paid $161,633 that the R&B singer owed in back child support.
Kelly, who was ordered taken into custody Wednesday by a judge after Kelly said he didn’t have the entire amount he owed, briefly spoke with reporters, telling them, “I promise you, we’re going to straighten all this stuff out.”
He said that was all he could say, a stark contrast to a nationally televised broadcast that aired earlier in the week in which he cried and ranted about being “assassinated” by allegations of sexual abuse that led to criminal charges last month.
Cara Smith., the chief policy officer for the Cook County sheriff’s office, which runs the jail, said a person who wished to remain anonymous handed a check Saturday morning to the county clerk’s office for the full amount of Kelly’s back child support. A bond slip where people putting up money to secure an inmate’s release write their names and relationship to the inmate was left blank, Smith said.
Ohio
ghghghghghghghghg ghghghghghghghghg
PORT CLINTON — Authorities say nearly four dozen fishermen trapped on an ice floe in Lake Erie have been rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and local emergency personnel in northern Ohio.
The Coast Guard and Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports around 8:30 a.m. Saturday that a large number of people had become stuck on an ice floe that had broken off from the main ice pack connected to Catawba Island.
Coast Guard Petty Officer Brian McCrum says the Coast Guard launched helicopters out of Detroit, and along with local rescue personnel, sent airboats to retrieve the stranded fishermen. McCrum says 46 people were rescued, including two fishermen who were hoisted by helicopter and received medical assessments.
About 100 people made it back to shore on their own, some wading through the frigid water.
New Jersey
ghghghghghghghghg ghghghghghghghghg
NEWARK — Smoke reported on board an Air Transat flight forced an emergency landing Saturday at a New Jersey airport, where the 189 passengers were evacuated by emergency slides.
Air Transat Flight 942 was on its way from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when it reported a possible fire in the cargo hold and was diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, a Federal Aviation Administration representative said.
The Boeing 737 landed and remained on the runway while airport firefighters responded, and passengers evacuated via emergency slides, she said. Passengers were then taken by bus to the terminal.
Two of the 189 passengers reported minor injuries, neither related to smoke, and one was taken to a hospital to be examined, said Steve Coleman, deputy director of media relations at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. No fire was found and the cause of the smoke remains under investigation, he said.
Texas
ghghghghghghghghg ghghghghghghghghg
AUSTIN — Recordings of several 911 calls made after a series of deadly package bombings in Austin last year show the chaos and panic that gripped the city.
In one 911 call after the first bomb detonated March 2, 2018, relatives, neighbors and first responders struggled to discern what happened after a packaged exploded in the hands of Anthony Stephan House, 39.
“I don’t know what is going on,” a 911 caller reported. “My neighbor, something exploded. There is blood everywhere. We need an ambulance immediately.”
House, the father of an 8-year-old daughter, died.
The calls were released to the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV in response to a request under the Texas Public Information Act.
Michigan
ghghghghghghghghg ghghghghghghghghg
ANN ARBOR — A man who graduated from the University of Michigan in 1969 has finally received a congratulatory telegram from family friends that was sent more than 50 years ago.
Robert Fink received the Western Union telegram this year. Western Union ended its telegram business in 2006. The Washington Post first reported on the telegram finally being delivered to Fink.
The telegram originally arrived in 1969 at an Ann Arbor apartment Fink shared with three classmates a day after he had left to attend graduate school in New York.
Christina Zaske rediscovered the telegram in December at work after removing the bottom drawer of an old filing cabinet to retrieve a piece of paper that had fallen inside.
Zaske saw Fink’s name on the paper and used the internet to find him and return the note. Fink is now a professor at Oakland University in Rochester, a Detroit suburb that’s about 45 miles northeast of Ann Arbor.
S uperior ice coverage on largest Great Lake
DETROIT — As ice coverage goes, it’s Superior.
The Detroit Free Press reports Lake Superior was 94 percent ice covered as of Friday, marking first time the largest of the Great Lakes had more than 90 percent coverage in four years.
At this time last year, Superior was about half covered, and only 7 percent of the lake was covered at this time in 2017.
Climatologists say weather patterns consistently held frigid air over the region since late January. Warmer temperatures in the coming days will start to bring on a great melt.
North Carolina
ghghghghghghghghg ghghghghghghghghg
RALEIGH — Prosecutors say a couple was panhandling along a North Carolina road when a foreigner pulled over with a proposal for the woman: Marry him so he could stay in the country, and they’d receive $12,000 along with payments for a house and car.
Citing court records, The News & Observer reported that 31-year-old Melissa Anne Godshall accepted the offer from 44-year-old Levan Lomtatidze, a native of the country of Georgia. Her boyfriend, 46-year-old Robert Kennerly, served as a witness during the marriage ceremony.
The U.S. attorney’s office says all three are now indicted on charges involving marriage fraud. News reports didn’t include comments in their defense.
Wire reports