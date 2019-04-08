California
Huffman, other parents to offer pleas in scheme
BOSTON — “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman and a dozen other prominent parents have agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions bribery scam that ensnared wealthy families and athletic coaches at some of the nation’s most selective universities, federal authorities said Monday.
The actress and the other parents were charged last month in the scheme, which authorities say involved rigging standardized test scores and bribing coaches at such prestigious schools as Yale and Georgetown.
Huffman, 56, was accused of paying a consultant $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation to boost her daughter’s SAT score. Authorities say the actress also discussed the same plan for her younger daughter but ultimately decided not to do so.
She is to plead guilty to a single charge of conspiracy and fraud, according to court documents. Those charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison, but the agreement indicates prosecutors will seek a sentence of four to 10 months.
Other parents charged in the scheme include prominent figures in law, finance, fashion, the food and beverage industry and other fields.
Cassel, collaborated with Cassavetes, dies
LOS ANGELES — Seymour Cassel, the live-wire pillar of independent film known for his frequent collaborations with John Cassavetes and Wes Anderson, has died at 84.
His daughter, Dilyn Cassel Murphy, said Monday that her father died Sunday surrounded by family following complications from Alzheimer’s disease.
With a thick head of hair and a distinctive voice — sly, squeaky and matter-of-fact — Cassel shared top billing with Gena Rowlands as one-half of a volatile couple in “Minnie and Moskowitz” and posed as a cancer doctor for Gene Hackman in “The Royal Tenenbaums.”
Some of his other notable films include “Dick Tracy,” “White Fang,” “In the Soup,” “Indecent Proposal,” “Honeymoon in Vegas” and “It Could Happen to You.”
New York
Yeshiva schools must exclude unvaccinated
NEW YORK — The New York City Health Department ordered all ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools in a neighborhood of Brooklyn on Monday to exclude unvaccinated students from classes during the current measles outbreak.
In issuing the order, the health department said that any yeshiva that does not comply will face fines and possible closure.
City health officials said the measles outbreak among Orthodox Jewish communities continues to increase “at an alarming rate.”
Officials say 285 cases have been confirmed in New York City since the beginning of October.
Most cases have been reported from Williamsburg and Borough Park — two Brooklyn neighborhoods with large Orthodox Jewish populations, in which vaccination rates tend to be lower.
New York City accounted for about two-thirds of all U.S. measles cases reported last week. But areas outside the city are also seeing a surge in cases.
North Carolina
2 arrested as vandals who hit UNC memorial
CHAPEL HILL — Police at North Carolina’s flagship public university say they’ve arrested two people accused of vandalizing a monument to enslaved and free black workers who built the school.
University of North Carolina police say 31-year-old Ryan Francis Barnett of Sanford and 50-year-old Nancy Rushton McCorkle of Newberry, South Carolina, were arrested Monday. They face misdemeanor charges of damaging property and ethnic intimidation.
They’re accused of marking the Unsung Founders Memorial last month with what the Chapel Hill campus’s interim chancellor said was “racist language.”
The memorial is in a central plaza that also featured a statue of a Confederate soldier before protesters tore it down in August.
Maine
Woman charged with threat to Sen. Collins
BANGOR, Maine — A Maine woman appeared in court on Monday to face federal charges of mailing a threatening letter to the home of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins last year.
An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor said Suzanne Muscara, 37, of Burlington, mailed starch to the Republican senator’s Bangor home along with a note reading: “AnthRAX!!! HA HA HA!!!”
The letter also included a threatening drawing of a stick figure with the letter X for eyes and an arrow pointing at its face.
The mail was intercepted at a postal mail-sorting facility in Hampden, Maine, triggering an investigation. Muscara was arrested Friday.
According to court documents, Muscara told federal authorities she thought law enforcement would catch the letter before it reached Collins’ home and that it wouldn’t be taken seriously, WABI-TV reported. It was not clear if Muscara had a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.
The mailing came after Collins cast a key vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Shortly after she received another threatening letter at home that was addressed to her husband.
Muscara is expected to return to court next week. She faces up to 10 years in prison.