District of Columbia
Trump says would like Russia to rejoin G-7
WASHINGTON — President Trump said Tuesday he would like to see Russia readmitted to a group of the world’s major industrial nations.
Trump said Russia is often discussed when he and the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan meet annually. Trump is scheduled to fly to France on Saturday for this year’s meeting of the Group of Seven.
In March 2014, at the urging of then-President Barack Obama, the leaders expelled Russia from what was the Group of Eight after President Vladimir Putin annexed the Crimean Peninsula.
Trump claimed Obama pushed for Russia’s expulsion because Putin had “outsmarted” him.
Louisiana
LSU issues all-clear after report of armed intruder
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State University officials issued an all-clear Tuesday night after a report of an armed intruder on campus.
LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said a shelter-in-place order was lifted, and the university returned to normal operations after police conducted a room-by-room search of Coates Hall and found no threat.
The university posted a message on Twitter around 3 p.m. saying an armed intruder had been reported in Coates Hall and police were on the scene. Coates Hall houses academic departments and several student support services, according to the LSU website.The tweet advised students and others on the Baton Rouge campus to run, hide or fight.
In a later post, university officials said: “The situation is ongoing. No shots have been fired, and there are no injuries. Continue to avoid the area or remain in a safe place.”
California
LA Opera to launch investigation of Domingo
SAN FRANCISCO — Los Angeles Opera said Tuesday it will immediately open a “thorough and independent investigation” into allegations of sexual harassment against the opera star Placido Domingo, the company’s general director.
In a brief statement Tuesday, the opera company said it has hired Debra Wong Yang from the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher to lead the investigation.
The investigation into Domingo’s behavior follows an Associated Press report last week detailing multiple accusations against the 78-year-old opera star.
Former boyfriend arrested 27 years later
The former boyfriend of a young mother who disappeared 27 years ago in Northern California has been arrested in connection with the cold case, authorities said.
Richard Pyle, 55, who was described by deputies as a transient, was taken into custody in Stockton on Thursday, according to a news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
Pyle lived with Tracy Zandstra in November 1991, when the then-29-year-old disappeared from the home they shared in Stirling City, authorities said.
Zandstra’s body was never found, but detectives have uncovered evidence indicating she had been killed and her body disposed of, sheriff’s officials said. A Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman declined to say what that evidence was.
Pennsylvania
Police commissioner in Philadelphia resigns
PHILADELPHIA — The police commissioner of Philadelphia has resigned over new allegations of sexual harassment and racial and gender discrimination against others in the department, the mayor said Tuesday.
Commissioner Richard Ross has been a terrific asset to the police department and the city, Mayor Jim Kenney said in a news release, and he is disappointed to lose him. But in light of the new allegations, Ross’ “resignation is in the best interest of the department.”
There were scant details about the allegations against others in the department, but Kenney spokeswoman Deana Gamble told The Philadelphia Inquirer that a corporal and patrol officer made allegations against several department employees and claimed Ross knew about the alleged harassment.
Tennessee
FBI: Truck driver threatened mass shooting
A truck driver who threatened to “shoot up” a church in Memphis and said he was haunted by “spiritual snakes and spiders” people put in his bed was arrested in Indiana, less than a week before the day of the planned attacks, authorities said in newly filed court records.
Thomas Matthew McVicker was arrested in Indianapolis on Friday, according to a criminal complaint unsealed this week. It’s the most recent case in a string of men being arrested around the country for threatening to carry out shootings.
McVicker, 38, made “credible threats to conduct a mass shooting and suicide” planned for this coming Thursday, an FBI special agent said in a sworn affidavit.
Vermont
Meals on Wheels driver rescues woman
SPRINGFIELD — Vermont officials say a woman was rescued from her burning home by a Meals on Wheels driver.
Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Scott Richardson said the driver had stopped to deliver the meals when he saw the house was on fire Friday.
Richardson said the woman was the only occupant and was unaware of the fire. Officials said the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
