New York
Allred: Tape appears to show R. Kelly sexually abusing girls
A man who said he was cleaning out an old videotape collection found what he thought was a recording of R&B singer R. Kelly in concert, but instead turned out to show a man who appeared to be Kelly sexually abusing girls, he and his attorney said Sunday.
The man then turned the tape over to law enforcement, according to attorney Gloria Allred. She and her client, Gary Dennis, would not discuss the specifics of the tape during a news conference in New York. But Allred said it appears to show a separate incident from the 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that Kelly faces in Chicago, though she acknowledged she could not be "100 percent certain" that the man in the tape is Kelly.
Steve Greenberg, an attorney for Kelly, noted that lack of certainty.
Greenberg also said Kelly "denies that he is on any tape with underaged girls."
Dennis, an assistant at a nursing home, said he was cleaning out a box of old VHS tapes in his Pennsylvania home recently when he found the footage, on a tape that was labeled with Kelly's name. Dennis said he has never met Kelly and doesn't know how the tape came to be in his possession. He said that because the tape also has a sports game on it, he believes it may have come from a friend.
Nevada
Babe Ruth's last surviving daughter dies at 102
HENDERSON — Julia Ruth Stevens, the last surviving daughter of Hall of Fame baseball slugger Babe Ruth and a decades-long champion of his legacy, has died at age 102, her family has announced.
Tom Stevens said Sunday that his mother died Saturday morning at an assisted living facility in Henderson, Nevada, after a short illness.
Tom Stevens said his mother moved from Florida to Arizona in 1992 after Hurricane Andrew and then to Nevada, where he lives.
Even well into her 90s, Stevens threw out first pitches at baseball games across the nation, attended Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, New York, and appeared at the annual Babe Ruth Little League World Series.
She authored three books about her famous father.
"As long as there is baseball, Daddy's name is always going to be mentioned. He was one of a kind," Stevens once said. "My goal in life is to keep his name alive. He was a wonderful father and I remember him as that and just not as a baseball player."
Julia was the older of two daughters adopted by Ruth. Dorothy Ruth Pirone, who was Ruth's daughter from a previous relationship, died in 1989 at age 67.
Texas
2 die after their vehicle hits bus carrying students
TYLER — Police say two men have died after their pickup truck collided in East Texas with a charter bus carrying students returning from Florida.
Tyler police say five occupants of the bus — the driver, two other adults and two students — were taken to a hospital after sustaining minor injuries in the head-on crash just after 4 a.m. Sunday.
Police say witness accounts indicate the eastbound truck veered into the westbound lane, striking the bus, which went off the roadway.
Police say 32 people were on the bus, including six adults and 25 students. The students from The Brook Hill School near Tyler were returning from Orlando. The private Christian school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
Police say the pickup's driver was 22-year-old Jeffrey Dalton Aynesworth of Rusk. The passenger was 24-year-old Payton Joseph Raymond of Flint.
Connecticut
Man linked to $500M art heist to be released from prison
HARTFORD — A reputed Connecticut mobster who authorities believe is the last surviving person of interest in the largest art heist in history is nearing the end of a four-year prison sentence in an unrelated weapons case.
Eighty-two-year-old Robert Gentile is scheduled to be released from the Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey on March 17.
Federal prosecutors have said they believe Gentile has information about the still-unsolved 1990 heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. Thieves stole an estimated $500 million worth of artwork, including works by Rembrandt and Johannes Vermeer.
Gentile has denied knowing anything about it.
He pleaded guilty in the weapons case stemming from federal agents' seizure of firearms and ammunition from his Manchester home. He cannot possess firearms as a convicted felon.