Wisconsin
Heavy snow hitting parts of Midwest
MILWAUKEE — Heavy snow and powerful wind created blizzard-like conditions Monday across parts of the Midwest, prompting officials to cancel about 1,000 flights at Chicago’s airports and close hundreds of schools.
Snowplow drivers had trouble keeping up with the snow in Minnesota and Wisconsin, where some areas got as much as 15 inches. Chicago-area commuters woke up to heavy snowfall. In Michigan, non-essential government offices were closed, including the Capitol.
But the snow is only “part one, and maybe even the easier part” because temperatures will plummet over the next three days, said Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center.
Wednesday is expected to see temperatures plummet. Wind chills in northern Illinois could fall to negative 55 degrees, which the National Weather Service called “possibly life threatening.” Minnesota temperatures could hit minus 30 degrees with a wind chill of negative 60.
District of Columbia
Acting AG says Mueller’s probe is ‘close to being completed’
WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign is “close to being completed,” the acting attorney general said Monday.
Speaking at an unrelated news conference in Washington, acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said he had been “fully briefed” on the special counsel’s investigation. He began overseeing the probe after former Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned at President Donald Trump’s request in November.
“The investigation is, I think, close to being completed, and I hope that we can get the report from Director Mueller as soon as possible,” Whitaker said.
He said he was looking forward to Mueller delivering his report. The investigation is looking at Russian interference in the 2016 election and ties to Trump’s campaign.
Whitaker has drawn criticism over his decision not to recuse himself from the Russia investigation even though a top Justice Department ethics official advised him to step aside out of an “abundance of caution.” His past criticism of the Russia investigation has raised questions about whether he can oversee it fairly.
Trump has nominated William Barr to serve as the next attorney general. His confirmation hearing was held this month and he’s awaiting a vote in the Senate.
Nevada
19-year-old Salvadoran charged in 4 killings
RENO — Prosecutors in Nevada said Monday they’ve filed murder charges that could bring the death penalty against a 19-year-old Salvadoran immigrant in four recent killings carried out over a six-day span.
Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman acted alone in the deaths of a couple in Reno and two women in their homes in nearby Gardnerville, prosecutors Mark Jackson and Chris Hicks told reporters.
Martinez-Guzman has been jailed since his arrest Jan. 19 in the state capital, Carson City, where court documents say Martinez-Guzman admitted to sheriff’s deputies that he fatally shot a Reno couple with a gun he stole from their home.
Hicks said it could be 30 days before prosecutors decide whether to pursue the death penalty.
Hicks added that Martinez-Guzman’s immigration status had nothing to do with the criminal charges, which also included five burglary counts.
President Donald Trump tweeted a week ago that the four killings in Nevada showed the need for his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall, which was at the center of the federal government shutdown.
California
LA mayor touts major drops in crime in 2018
LOS ANGELES — Crime is down in every category in Los Angeles and homicides are at their second lowest in more than 50 years, the city’s mayor and police chief announced Monday.
At 259, homicides in the nation’s second-largest city fell 8.2 percent last year, while rapes were down 12.4 percent, gang crimes decreased by 8 percent and property crime went down 2 percent, Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a news conference.
“This is one of the safest times to live in Los Angeles in all of our history,” said Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore, who became chief last year.
In 1992, when murders peaked in Los Angeles during the crack cocaine epidemic, there were 1,092 homicides.
Garcetti and Moore both compared last year’s statistics to those from the 1990s. Violent crime is down 67 percent and property crime is down 60 percent since 1992, Garcetti said.
Moore also pointed out that the 1,008 shooting victims in 2018 were 48 fewer than 2017, 169 fewer from 2016 and 900 fewer than in 2007.
They credited increased diversity of officers, more street patrols and gang intervention for the drops.