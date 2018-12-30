North Carolina
Lion kills worker after escaping locked area at conservatory
BURLINGTON — A lion killed a worker at a wildlife conservatory Sunday after it got loose from a locked space, the center said.
The lion was shot and killed after it attacked the worker in an enclosure that was being cleaned at the Conservators Center in Caswell County, the center said in a statement.
A “husbandry team” led by a professionally trained animal keeper was carrying out the routine cleaning when the lion somehow got loose, the center said.
It wasn’t clear how the lion left the area that was supposed to be locked, said the center, which will be closed until further notice.
The center said the lion was shot and killed to allow county personnel to retrieve the injured worker.
Nebraska
Professor names beetle species after ‘Game of Thrones’
LINCOLN — A Nebraska entomologist has named three of his eight newest beetle discoveries after the dragons from the HBO series “Game of Thrones” and George R.R. Martin book series “A Song of Ice and Fire.”
University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor Brett Ratcliffe named the new scarab beetle species drogoni, rhaegali and viserioni, The Omaha World-Herald reported. The names are Latinized versions of Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion, three dragons owned by Daenerys Targaryen’s character in the fictional work.
Radcliffe said he’s a fan of the series, but ultimately chose the names to draw attention to biodiversity and the amount of undiscovered species.
Ratcliffe said he’s named hundreds of species over his 50-year career and creating new names becomes difficult. Naming rules recommend against using humor or insults, and are particularly useful to avoid having duplicate names, he said.
Drogoni and viserioni can be found in Colombia and Ecuador, while rhaegali is in the French Guiana. All three have orange features.
Texas
Gunman fires on car full of girls, killing child
HOUSTON — A man in a pickup truck pulled up next to a car carrying a woman and four girls that was leaving a Houston-area Walmart parking lot and opened fire, killing a 7-year-old inside the car and wounding the woman, authorities said Sunday.
The red pickup fled the scene. The car also sped away before it came to a stop and the woman called 911, according to Harris County sheriff’s Maj. Jesse Razo.
The 7-year-old was the daughter of the woman who was wounded. It’s not clear if the other three girls, all under the age of 15, also are related to the woman, who was shot in the arm.
It also wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting Sunday morning. Razo said the other girls inside the car were “shaken” and “devastated.”
An arrest hadn’t been made as of late Sunday afternoon.
California
Filing: Utility could face charges in wildfires
SACRAMENTO — California’s attorney general has told a federal judge it’s possible the giant utility Pacific Gas & Electric Co. could face charges up to murder if investigators find reckless operation of power equipment caused any deadly wildfires in the past two years.
The brief from the office of Attorney General Xavier Becerra is purely advisory, and any criminal charges would most likely be filed by county district attorneys, not the state, the Sacramento Bee reported .
Prosecutors would have to assess PG&E’s “mental state” before determining whether to bring charges, which could range from murder to misdemeanor negligence, according to the brief filed late Friday.
The opinion was submitted to a judge overseeing a criminal case involving a PG&E natural gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people in the San Francisco suburb of San Bruno in 2010.
PG&E was convicted of violating federal pipeline safety laws, and the judge asked for the attorney general’s opinion on whether any wildfires constitute a probation violation.
The company has until Monday to file its response to the court.
Oregon
Hotel fires 2 employees who mistreated black guest
PORTLAND — An Oregon hotel said it fired two of its employees for mistreatment of a black guest who was talking on his phone in the lobby when he was asked to leave a week ago.
DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Portland tweeted Saturday they have “terminated the employment of the two men involved.” They said the men’s actions “were inconsistent with our standards & values.” The hotel didn’t identify the employees.
Jermaine Massey accused the hotel of racially profiling him after a security guard called police to remove him from the lobby Dec. 22. He was staying at the hotel, and his attorneys say they want a public explanation and intend to pursue legal action, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported .
On Friday, the hotel apologized to Massey on Twitter, saying the employees involved had been placed on leave and an investigation would be done. A day later, it said two workers were fired.
General manager Paul Peralta said in a statement earlier this week that the hotel reached out to Massey to try to reach a resolution. Massey’s lawyers said the hotel should publicly answer why security approached and questioned Massey and explain how, as the guard said, Massey was a threat to security.