Ohio
CINCINNATI — A gunman carrying enough ammunition to cause “a bloodbath beyond imagination” killed three people and wounded two others Thursday morning at a high-rise office building in the heart of Cincinnati before dying in a hail of police gunfire.
The shooting at the 30-story Fifth Third Center sent people running for cover across the city’s Fountain Square amid cries of “Shooter!” Police responded within seconds, and four officers opened fire, bullets smashing through glass doors and the gunman falling to the floor, authorities said.
Police identified him as Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, but said they don’t know what motivated the attack.
District of Columbia
WASHINGTON — Speaker Paul Ryan said he isn’t worried about President Trump’s public threats or inclinations toward shutting down the government in an effort to secure funding for his border wall.
“We have a very good agreement and understanding that we’re going to get our government funded,” the Wisconsin Republican said during his weekly news conference Thursday.
Ryan countered the issue of Trump’s earlier fiscal 2018 omnibus veto threat by saying it ultimately never materialized — even against Trump’s constant rhetoric and apparent willingness to provoke a shutdown.
The speaker smirked. He agreed that Trump’s public threats are just how the president operates.
New Jersey
FLORENCE — Police raided a New Jersey couple’s home and hauled away a new BMW on Thursday after a homeless man accused them of helping themselves to some of the $400,000 in online donations they supposedly raised to help him start a new life.
Citing “enormous public interest” in the case, county prosecutor Scott Coffina confirmed in a Facebook post that Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure are under investigation, though no charges have been filed.
It was the latest twist in a onetime feel-good story about Johnny Bobbitt, who spent his last $20 to buy gas for McClure when she became stranded on a highway in Philadelphia last year, and the couple who found 14,000 people online who were so touched by his kindness that they donated to a fund to help him start a new life.
Michigan
DETROIT — Billionaire Richard DeVos, co-founder of direct-selling giant Amway, owner of the Orlando Magic and father-in-law of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, died Thursday. He was 92.
Family spokesman Nick Wasmiller said DeVos died at his western Michigan home because of complications from an infection.
DeVos was born in Grand Rapids, not far from Ada, the community about 140 miles west of Detroit where he later lived and died.
Wire reports