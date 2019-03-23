DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Military IDs 2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has identified two U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan while involved in combat operations Friday in Kunduz Province.
The men were identified Saturday as Spc. Joseph P. Collette, 29, of Lancaster, Ohio, and Sgt. 1st Class Will D. Lindsay, 33, of Cortez, Colorado. They were based at Fort Carson, Colorado.
The fatalities bring to four the number of U.S. soldiers killed so far this year in Afghanistan, underscoring the difficulties in bringing peace to the war-ravaged country.
NEW YORK
Boeing says it’ll tweak software on Max 8 jets
NEW YORK — Boeing on Saturday confirmed the flight-control software fixes that it plans to make for its grounded 737 Max 8, the plane involved in two fatal accidents within five months.
The company is tweaking the system designed to prevent an aerodynamic stall if sensors detect that the plane’s nose is pointed too high. After the update, the system will rely on data from more than one sensor before it automatically pushes the plane’s nose lower. The system won’t repeatedly push the nose down, and it will reduce the magnitude of the change.
The Federal Aviation Administration says it expects the update next week.
CALIFORNIA
50 cars involved in freeway pileups
GORMAN — Authorities say several crashes involving about 50 vehicles on Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles sent 12 people to the hospital.
The Grapevine section of the interstate was closed as emergency crews responded Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol’s incident website said the accidents occurred in thick fog.
The freeway carries traffic over mountains between greater Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley. Traffic backed up for miles in both directions.
WISCONSIN
Deputes rescue 2 cubs from their flooded den
ASHLAND — Two sheriff’s deputies rescued a pair of bear cubs trapped in a flooded culvert that served as their den.
The Ashland Daily Press reports that Ashland County Deputies Zach Pierce and Dylan Wegner discovered the cubs Friday near the Bad River Indian Reservation. Pierce says the cubs were soaked and cold, so they brought them into their squad car to warm up.
Pierce said they realized they risked angering the cubs’ mother, who was nearby. He said she was slow and groggy from waking up and “the little cubs were screaming and crying like crazy.” A conservation warden arrived and the cubs were placed in an open area, where their mother gathered them up.
IOWA
Man charged after congressman doused
FORT DODGE — A Colorado man faces misdemeanor charges for allegedly throwing water on Iowa Rep. Steve King while the Republican congressman was eating lunch.
Blake Gibbins was arrested Friday at the Mineral City Mill and Grill. The 26-year-old from Lafayette, Colorado, is charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Police say Gibbins approached King’s group and asked King who he was. When King replied, Gibbins allegedly threw a glass of water on him. King has drawn criticism for racist statements.
The Associated Press