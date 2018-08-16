Alaska
Strategic bombers from Russia sent near Alaska
The Russian military says that two nuclear-capable strategic bombers have flown to the easternmost Chukotka Peninsula, near Alaska, as part of an air force exercise.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Tu-160 bombers flew about 4,350 miles from their home base near Saratov in southwestern Russia to Anadyr, on Chukotka, before returning to their home base. The ministry said the mission was the first time the bombers had flown to Chukotka, which faces Alaska across the Bering Strait.
The ministry said the air force exercise also involved the Tu-95 strategic bombers and tanker planes.
Connecticut
Police make effort to stop overdoses after 76 fall ill
Police swarmed a Connecticut park near Yale University and searched people’s homes for drugs Thursday in an effort to prevent more overdoses from a batch of synthetic marijuana blamed for sending more than 70 people to the hospital.
Social workers and mental health professionals also responded to the New Haven Green, where most of the overdoses happened Wednesday. Authorities described a chaotic scene where people were dropping to the ground unconscious, others vomiting and some becoming lethargic.
Officials said 76 people overdosed Wednesday and 17 more fell ill Thursday. Officials weren’t certain whether Thursday’s overdoses involved the same batch of “K2” synthetic marijuana. No deaths were reported.
New York
NYU offers free tuition for all medical students
NEW YORK — New York University is offering free tuition for all of its medical students.
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday the move is a first among major U.S. medical schools.
Rising tuition and six-figure loans have been pushing new doctors into higher-paying fields and contributing to a shortage of researchers and primary-care physicians.
The associate dean for admissions and financial aid, Dr. Rafael Rivera, says there’s a “moral imperative” to reduce debt. Tuition had been set at about $55,000 for the coming year.
Woman caught in flood made calls to say bye
ALBANY — When her camper began filling with water from the pre-dawn flash flooding inundating a Finger Lakes campground where she was staying, Rene Halligan had just enough time to call 911 and then her daughter and boyfriend, telling them she didn’t think she would survive.
But she did, despite being trapped inside her camper and then being swept away by a torrent of debris-filled water that deposited her into Seneca Lake, where she clung to various items floating in the water for two-plus hours before being rescued.
Storms dumped more than 6 inches of rain in just a few hours in a region of upstate New York named for its long, narrow lakes, causing floods that washed out roads and bridges, inundated homes, and swept away trees, vehicles and mobile homes. There were no fatalities and few injuries reported.
Arkansas
Police: Fake carnival mafia sparked killings
LITTLE ROCK — A Kansas carnival worker posed as a member of a fictitious mafia group and ordered fellow workers to kill a couple as part of an initiation ritual, police in Arkansas alleged in filing charges related to dumping the bodies.
Carnival workers Kimberly Younger, Michael Fowler, Rusty Frasier and Christine Tenney were charged this week in Crawford County Circuit Court, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The charges include abuse of a corpse, theft by receiving and tampering with physical evidence in the deaths of Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter.
Younger allegedly posed as a carnival mafia member named “Frank Zaitchik” and texted others last month to kill the Carpenters on the fairgrounds at Great Bend, Kansas, where the couple were vendors, according to Van Buren, Arkansas, police. Detectives discovered Younger had a Facebook page in the name of Frank Zaitchik while examining her phone, according to police reports.
Police said Fowler told investigators that Frasier stabbed Alfred Carpenter before Fowler shot him. Fowler then went into the couple’s camper and shot Pauline Carpenter, according to police reports.
Fowler told investigators that the killings were initiation into the carnival mafia, police said.
Wire reports