Pennsylvania
White cop cleared in shooting of black teen
PITTSBURGH — A jury acquitted a white former police officer Friday in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager as he was fleeing a high-stakes traffic stop outside Pittsburgh, a confrontation that was captured on video and led to weeks of unrest.
Former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with homicide for killing Antwon Rose II last June. Rose was riding in an unlicensed taxi that had been involved in a drive-by shooting minutes earlier when Rosfeld pulled the car over and shot the 17-year-old in the back, arm and side of the face as he ran away.
The panel of seven men and five women — including three black jurors — saw video of the fatal confrontation, which showed Rose falling to the ground after being hit. The acquittal came after fewer than four hours of deliberations on the fourth day of the trial.
Rose’s family remained stoic as the verdict was read, with his mother telling his sister not to cry. Rosfeld’s wife began sobbing, and she and Rosfeld were hustled out of the courtroom by deputies.
California
Driving instructor charged with sexual assault during lessons
LOS ANGELES — A registered sex offender working as a driving instructor has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor after his 17-year-old student reported he sexually assaulted her during their driving lessons, authorities said Thursday.
Last summer, the girl’s parents paid Tom Lam, of Montclair, for six driving lessons to help their daughter get her driver’s license, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Lam gave her the first four lessons without incident, but during the last two sessions he is accused of sexually assaulting her.
During its investigation, the sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau found that Lam is a registered sex offender and was previously arrested in November 2014 by the Monterey Park Police Department for “annoying or molesting a minor” while acting as a driver instructor.
Iowa
State’s flooding costs increase to $1.6B
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday that recent flooding in the state has caused an estimated $1.6 billion in damage, pushing the total costs from the devastating Midwest flooding to at least $3 billion.
The ongoing flooding along the Missouri River has damaged thousands of homes and inundated vast swaths of agricultural land with water in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri. The flooding, which followed heavy rains and snowmelt this month, has also been blamed for three deaths.
Reynolds said she sent a letter asking President Trump to quickly issue a disaster declaration for 57 counties in Iowa where businesses, homes and levees have been severely impacted by flooding, including along the Missouri River. More counties may be added to the list.
District of Columbia
Small solar storm heading to Earth
WASHINGTON — A small solar storm is heading toward Earth, but don’t expect a big light show.
Space weather forecaster Jonathan Lash said a solar flare that left the sun this week is due to arrive at Earth around 11 a.m. Tucson time Saturday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientist says the flare is too weak, and any light show would be limited to Alaska, Canada, Iceland, Norway and other far northern spots.