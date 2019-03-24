Georgia
University fraternity suspended over racist video
ATHENS — A University of Georgia fraternity is being investigated over a video showing some of its members mocking slavery and using a racial slur.
The university’s Student Government Association said in a statement Friday that they were aware of a video circulating on social media that shows members of a Greek organization “using racist language and engaging in behaviors that mock the suffering of enslaved peoples,” media report .
The university said on Twitter that the fraternity was suspended by its national organization.
The video shows a student hitting another with a belt while saying the words “Pick my cotton” and then a racial slur.
The national chapter for the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity said in a statement that the students have been expelled and the organization is “disgusted, appalled and angered,” by the incident.
South Dakota
2 missing after truck enters flooded river
MITCHEL — Authorities in South Dakota are searching for two men missing after a garbage truck went into a flooded river.
Searchers returned Sunday to the James River about 15 miles north of Mitchell, South Dakota.
The men have been missing since Thursday. Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley says authorities believe the truck went off state Highway 37 into the river. Authorities began searching a stretch of the river after finding a damaged guardrail on the highway near the James River Bridge.
Authorities have not released the men’s names. State and local agencies are involved in the search.
Recent flooding in the Midwest is blamed in three confirmed deaths. In addition, two men in Nebraska have been missing for more than a week.
Texas
Petrochemical cleanup continues; Houston Ship Channel closed
HOUSTON — An emergency dike has been repaired and a fire-damaged petrochemical tank stabilized during cleanup of leaking oil products that closed part of the Houston Ship Channel, the operator of the complex said Sunday.
Authorities are still trying to determine what caused a March 17 fire at Intercontinental Terminals Company’s Deer Park facility, which left several petrochemical tanks damaged or destroyed.
Some tanks leaked oil products and a containment area was breached Friday, leading to the mixture reaching the ship channel, said Brent Weber, an ITC spokesman. The channel — one of the busiest commercial waterways in the country — was closed to traffic that day.
Weber said the berm was fixed by Sunday.
At least 52 vessels are waiting for the waterway to reopen, and the U.S. Coast Guard hopes to reopen the entire Houston Ship Channel by Monday morning, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Kelly Parker said.
The massive fire more than a week ago thrust plumes of black smoke into the air and burned on and off for days.
California
Cohen, director of cult horror films, dies at 77
Larry Cohen, the maverick B-movie director of cult horror films “It’s Alive” and “God Told Me To,” has died. He was 77.
Cohen’s friend and spokesman, the actor Shade Rupe, said Cohen passed away Saturday in Los Angeles surrounded by loved ones.
Cohen’s films were schlocky, low-budget films that developed cult followings, spawned sequels and gained esteem for their genre reflections of contemporary social issues.
His 1974 “It’s Alive,” about a murderous mutant baby, dealt with the treatment of children. Bernard Herrmann, Alfred Hitchcock’s frequent composer, supplied the score.
In Cohen’s 1985 film “The Stuff,” Cohen skewered consumerism with a story inspired by the rise of junk food. It’s about a sweet yogurt-like substance that’s found oozing out of the ground and is then bottled and marketed like an ice cream alternative without the calories. The “stuff” turns out to be a parasite that turns consumers of it into zombies.
Cohen was often his own producer, director, writer and sometimes prop-maker and production manager.
New Zealand attack note left at fire at mosque
ESCONDIDO — A note referencing the recent terrorist attacks in New Zealand was found at the scene of a possible arson fire at a Southern California mosque, police said Sunday.
Nobody was hurt, and members of the Islamic Center of Escondido were able to extinguish the small blaze before firefighters around 3:15 a.m., officials said.
The incident was being investigated as arson and a possible hate crime, said police in the city about 30 miles north of downtown San Diego.
A note was found in the parking lot referencing the shootings this month that killed 50 people at mosques in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand, police Lt. Chris Lick said. He did not elaborate about the contents of the note.
Investigators did not release information about a suspect.
The fire caused minor damage to the building’s exterior.
Michigan
Hungry wolves relocated to Isle Royale National Park
TRAVERSE CITY — A U.S.-Canadian team has successfully relocated about half a dozen gray wolves to Isle Royale National Park in Michigan.
One of two private organizations helping to fund the effort reported Sunday on its Facebook page that the relocation involved six wolves from a second Lake Superior Island in Canadian territory and one from the Ontario mainland.
The National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation said Sunday that the animals were captured, vet checked and transported over the past couple days.
The half-dozen from Michipicoten Island were in danger of starvation after gobbling up a caribou herd.
The National Park Service is winding up the first phase of a multi-year effort to rebuild wolf numbers at Isle Royale, which have plummeted in the past decade. The latest arrivals join eight existing wolves.