New York
Detective who fought for 9/11 fund dies
NEW YORK — A former New York City police detective who was a leader in the fight for the Sept. 11 Victims Compensation Fund died Saturday at age 53.
Detective Luis Alvarez’s death from cancer was announced by Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea, who tweeted that Alvarez was “an inspiration, a warrior, a friend.”
Alvarez appeared with former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart this month to plead with Congress to extend the compensation fund.
“This fund isn’t a ticket to paradise; it’s to provide our families with care,” a frail Alvarez told a House Judiciary subcommittee June 11. He added, “You all said you would never forget. Well, I’m here to make sure that you don’t.”
Louisiana
Discovery of Asian swamp eels puzzling
BATON ROUGE — An invasive species of swamp eel has been found in New Orleans, and a state biologist says it’s the first time this species has been found in the United States.
Investigators don’t know whether the Asian swamp eels were released accidentally or on purpose in Bayou St. John, said Robert Bourgeois, aquatic nuisance species coordinator for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. They might have been released from an aquarium or for food, he said.
They eat the same things native animals and fish do — fish, frogs, shrimp, crawfish and other aquatic invertebrates, such as worms and insects — but their effect on native species is not known, Bourgeois said.
Florida
Officials: Man grills burger, robs Wendy’s
JENSEN BEACH — Florida officials say they are looking for a “hamburglar” who broke into two restaurants, fixed himself some food, and then stole money.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect forced his way into a Wendy’s in Jensen Beach by smashing a window with a brick. He then fired up the grill, made himself a hamburger and walked away with the store’s safe.
He also went to another Jensen Beach restaurant, where he helped himself to more food and money. Authorities say the man also tried to rob a gas station, but could not break in.
New Hampshire
Late-for-work excuse may get man in trouble
LISBON — A man accused of forging a police report to back up his bogus story that he used as an excuse to his boss is facing real charges in New Hampshire.
The Caledonian-Record reported that 51-year-old Paul Neilson was charged last week with forgery, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Police say the Lisbon man told his boss he was late to work at a construction company March 11 because a Lisbon officer gave him a warning about his expired car registration.
When his boss got suspicious, police say Neilson gave him a report purportedly from the officer with a detailed description of their interaction.
