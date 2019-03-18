Alabama
Truck-driving preacher charged with killing teens
OZARK — A truck-driving preacher charged with killing two Alabama teenagers found shot to death in a car trunk nearly 20 years ago was tied to the slayings through a DNA match uncovered with genetic genealogy testing, authorities said Monday.
The analysis linked evidence that sat for years in a police freezer to Coley McCraney, 45, of Dothan, Alabama, police said.
McCraney was taken into custody Friday and booked Saturday on rape and capital murder charges, according to officials and jail records. He now faces a potential death penalty in the killings in 1999 of Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley, both 17.
Hawlett's mother, Carol Roberts, said she went numb when she heard of McCraney's arrest. She said that as the years ticked by, she began to doubt if the case would ever be solved.
McCraney, who has his own church and preached recently, is cooperating with authorities, said defense attorney David Harrison.
Mississippi
Ex-officer says she had sex while child was dying in hot car
BILOXI — A former Mississippi Gulf Coast police officer has told a judge that she was having sex with her supervisor while her 3-year-old daughter was dying inside an overheated patrol car.
Cassie Barker pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in a plea bargain. The Sun Herald reports prosecutors recommend the 29-year-old Barker spend 20 years in prison. Harrison County Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois says he will sentence the ex-Long Beach officer April 1.
Cheyenne Hyer died Sept. 30, 2016, after her mother left her strapped in a car seat for four hours while Barker was with her then-supervisor at his home. The car was running with the air-conditioner turned on, but wasn't blowing cold air.
The girl was unresponsive when Barker returned. Authorities say Hyer's body temperature was 107 degrees when found.
New Jersey
Suspect in mob boss hit flashes pro-Trump slogans on hand
TOMS RIVER — The man charged with killing the reputed boss of the Gambino crime family wrote pro-Donald Trump slogans on his hand and flashed them to journalists before a court hearing Monday.
Anthony Comello, 24, was arrested Saturday in New Jersey in the death of Francesco "Franky Boy" Cali last week in front of his Staten Island home.
While waiting for a court hearing to begin in Toms River, New Jersey, in which he agreed to be extradited to New York, Comello held up his left hand.
On it were scrawled pro-Trump slogans including "MAGA Forever," an abbreviation of Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again." It also read "United We Stand MAGA" and "Patriots In Charge." In the center of his palm he had drawn a large circle. It was not immediately clear why he had done so.
Comello's lawyer, Brian Neary, would not discuss the writing on his client's hand, nor would he say whether Comello maintains his innocence. Asked by reporters after the hearing what was on Comello's hand, Neary replied, "Handcuffs."
He referred all other questions to Comello's Manhattan lawyer, Robert Gottlieb, who said in an emailed statement his client has been placed in protective custody due to "serious threats" that had been made against him, but gave no details of them. Ocean County officials could not immediately be reached after hours on Monday.
Krueger, noted economist who served Obama, dies
Alan Krueger, a groundbreaking Princeton University economist who served as a top adviser in two Democratic administrations and was an authority on the labor market, has died, according to a statement from the university Monday.
The economist took his own life during the weekend, according to a separate statement from Krueger's family that the university released. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, and two adult children, Benjamin and Sydney.
Krueger, 58, devoted much of his research to the job market and, in particular, to the impact of a minimum wage. His work concluded that a higher minimum wage did not generally slow hiring as many conservative critics have argued.
After serving as a Labor Department economist under President Bill Clinton, Krueger worked for President Barack Obama as a top Treasury official and then as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers from 2011 to 2013.
In a statement, Obama credited Krueger with helping revive the U.S. economy after the devastating 2008 financial crisis.
Krueger had been teaching at Princeton since 1987. His research extended to such issues as economic inequality and the consequences of opioid addiction for the job market.