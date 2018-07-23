Pennsylvania
'Handmaid's Tale' demonstrators protest Pence in Philly
HARRISBURG — Dozens of demonstrators dressed as characters from the novel-turned-TV series "The Handmaid's Tale" descended on downtown Philadelphia on Monday to protest Vice President Mike Pence's visit.
They wore red cloaks and white bonnets and chanted "this nightmare must end."
"The Handmaid's Tale" imagines a future in which women's rights have been stripped away. Protesters said they are opposed to Trump administration policies on abortion rights, LGBT rights, immigration and other issues.
Pence spoke in the afternoon at an event promoting the administration's tax-cutting law. He was later headlining a fundraiser for Rep. Lou Barletta, who is seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.
Washington
Attack on Latino mayor probed as possible hate crime
BURIEN — Authorities are investigating the alleged assault of a suburban Seattle mayor after he reported being attacked Saturday night by a man apparently angered over the mayor's policies supporting Latino immigrants.
Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta said Monday that an unidentified man in his 60s approached him from behind while he was in a beer garden at a Burien block party.
King County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott says the man allegedly put his arm around Matta's neck and pulled him down, scratching Matta's arm on a fence and drawing blood. The man also allegedly made a disparaging remark regarding Matta's Latino heritage and immigration.
Abbott said Monday that the incident is under investigation as a possible hate crime.
Matta says the man had previously criticized his policies toward immigrants.
Matta is the city's first Latino mayor who has supported Burien as a sanctuary city.
New York
Daily News slashes newsroom staffing in half
NEW YORK — The New York tabloid Daily News cut half of its newsroom staff Monday including Jim Rich, the paper's editor in chief.
The paper was sold to Tronc Inc. last year for $1, with the owner of the Chicago Tribune assuming liabilities and debt.
In an email sent to staff Monday, Tronc said the remaining staff at the Daily News will focus on breaking news involving "crime, civil justice and public responsibility."
The newspaper has been a key fixture in New York City for the last century. It has won 11 Pulitzer Prizes, including last year for its work with ProPublica on the abuse of eviction rules in New York City.
New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo urged Tronc to reconsider the layoffs, saying they were made without notifying the state or asking for assistance.
Revenue and print circulation have been sliding at the newspaper for years, even as it provided critical coverage of health issues in public housing and for first responders after the Sept. 11 attacks.
Revenue slid 22 percent between 2014 and 2016, and the paper had already been letting people go. Tronc declined to say how many journalists lost their jobs Monday.
New Hampshire
Man arrested for exercising naked at public gym
PLAISTOW, N.H. — A man who stripped naked before working out at a New Hampshire gym told police officers that he thought he was in a "Judgement Free Zone," before being arrested.
NECN reports 34-year-old Eric Stagno, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct on Sunday for taking off his clothes and exercising at a Plaistow Planet Fitness.
Police say he walked back and forth and started doing poses on a yoga mat. He allegedly referenced Planet Fitness' slogan that it is a "Judgement Free Zone."
Stagno is free on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 21 in Plaistow District Court.
Connecticut
Infowars host Jones moves to dismiss Sandy Hook lawsuit
HARTFORD — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones argued he was acting as a journalist, comparing himself to the Washington Post reporters who uncovered the Watergate scandal, when he questioned the official narrative of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting on his talk show.
In written arguments filed Friday, the right-wing radio host moved to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by the families of some of the 26 people killed in the Connecticut shooting. Jones acknowledged that he had called the shooting a hoax, but said he now believes it happened.
A gunman killed 20 first-graders and six educators at the Newtown, Connecticut, school Dec. 14, 2012.
Several families filed suit in April in state Superior Court, saying that Jones' comments on his show, "Infowars," questioning the shooting have tormented them and subjected them to harassment and death threats by his followers, some of whom have accused them of being crisis actors.
The plaintiffs include the parents of four children killed at the school. Also suing are relatives of two slain educators. FBI agent William Aldenberg, one of the first responders to the scene, is also a plaintiff.
The lawsuits seek monetary and punitive damages, attorney fees and other costs.