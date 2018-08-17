Wisconsin
Lightning strike sends radio host to hospital
EAU CLAIRE — A sports talk radio host had a good reason when listeners heard dead air this week: He had just been struck by lightning.
Bill Michaels was hit Thursday in Eau Claire as he hosted his show from the patio of a golf club as thunderstorms moved in.
Michaels told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he was sitting at a metal-mesh table when he was jolted by lightning. He said it burned his arms and fingers and blew out his shoe. Michaels got up, said he couldn’t finish his show and went to a hospital.
His wife, Sherry Michaels, said on Facebook that her husband spent four hours in a hospital before being released with a bad headache and some numbness in his extremities. He was tweeting that evening on the Packers’ preseason game.
California
Police: Man steals patrol car, school bus
SACRAMENTO — A man who allegedly stole a California Highway Patrol car, drove it onto a college campus and used it to commandeer a school bus was arrested Friday after students on the bus jumped him, authorities and witnesses said.
The 35-year-old Vallejo man was taken into custody by Sacramento police.
A CHP officer was investigating a two-car crash on Highway 50 at about 12:30 p.m. when a man jumped into the patrol car and drove off, the agency reported.
The thief drove the cruiser to California State University-Sacramento, where he used it to pull over a bus containing 10 student government participants from San Joaquin Delta College.
New York
Cuomo: ‘Of course America is great’
ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo, running for a third term and a potential candidate for president in 2020, acknowledged Friday that he was “inartful” when he said this week that America “was never that great.”
The Democrat went on to expound on something that few elected officials ever need to spell out.
“I want to be very clear: Of course America is great, and of course America has always been great,” Cuomo said on a teleconference with reporters.
Cuomo’s appraisal of the nation was somewhat different Wednesday when, speaking at a Manhattan bill signing, he critiqued Republican President Trump and his slogan, “Make America Great Again.”
“We’re not going to make America great again — it was never that great,” Cuomo told the audience, which reacted with gasps and laughter. “We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged.”
Hawaii
Scientists downgrade volcano alert level
HONOLULU — Slowing activity at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is prompting scientists to downgrade their alert level for the mountain.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday that it issued a “watch” for Kilauea’s ground hazards. That’s down from a “warning.”