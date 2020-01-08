Around the nation

Connecticut
$6 million bond set in case of missing momA man was ordered detained Wednesday on $6 million bail on charges that he killed his estranged wife — a crime investigators say stood to benefit him financially as the couple went through bitter divorce and child custody proceedings.
Fotis Dulos, 52, of Farmington, Connecticut, was arraigned in Stamford Superior Court, along with two other people authorities say helped him cover up the killing of Jennifer Dulos. Fotis Dulos may be able to post bail Thursday, his attorney said. If he is released, he will be placed under house arrest and barred from contact with his children.
Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan, has not been seen since she dropped her children off at school May 24.
Police have not commented publicly on the murder charges, but the arrest warrants hint at a financial motive. Fotis Dulos had debt totaling $7 million and would have expected some access to his children’s trust funds if Jennifer Dulos disappeared and he got custody of the children, the warrants said.
Pennsylania
Stabbed man killed by hit-and-run driver
PHILADELPHIA — A man walking to the hospital after he was stabbed was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia, authorities said.
Karon Underwood, 36, was struck around 10:20 p.m. Monday just blocks from the hospital. One driver saw him and was able to avoid him, authorities said, but a second vehicle swerved to avoid the first and hit Underwood. Both vehicles drove away.
Underwood was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the father of five children who range in age from 2 to 13.
The hit-and-run was captured on surveillance video, and authorities hope witnesses will come forward with information.
California
Governor seeks $1B to assist homeless
SACRAMENTO — A billion-dollar investment last year has yet to curtail California’s growing homeless crisis, and with the state awash in revenue, Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to spend a billion more on programs aimed at getting people off the streets.
He signed an executive order Wednesday creating what he intends to be a $750 million fund that providers could tap to pay rents, fund affordable housing or aid boarding and care homes. Newsom also wants to use vacant state property to house homeless people and is seeking changes to the state’s Medicaid program to increase spending on preventive health care.
In addition, the Democratic governor said the final portion of $650 million in emergency homeless aid to cities and counties approved in June was being released Wednesday.
Mississippi
Groups: Rights being violated in prisons
JACKSON — Prisoner advocates are calling on the federal government to investigate Mississippi’s prison system for possible civil-rights violations, saying the violence of recent days highlights deliberate violations of inmates’ constitutional rights to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.
A formal letter and protest came Tuesday even as the mother of one slain inmate said she’s still waiting on an official explanation of how her son died.
The Southern Poverty Law Center, the Mississippi conference of the NAACP, the Mississippi chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups made the request to the U.S. Department of Justice. The letter warns that “it is no exaggeration to say more lives will be lost absent immediate intervention.”
