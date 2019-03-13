New York
ghghghghghghghgh hghghghghghghghgh
NEW YORK — Facebook said Wednesday it was aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and was working to resolve the issue.
According to Facebook’s status page, the outages started around 8 a.m. Tucson time Wednesday. That page, which calls the problem a “partial outage,” states that Facebook has experienced “increased error rates” since that time.
Downdetector.com, a site that monitors site outages, said the Facebook problem affected parts of the U.S., including Tucson. Also affected were the East and West coasts, parts of Europe and elsewhere. Both Facebook’s desktop site and app appeared to be affected.
District of Columbia
ghghghghghghghgh hghghghghghghghgh
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted Wednesday to end U.S. support for the Saudi Arabian-led coalition’s war in Yemen, bringing Congress one step closer to a unprecedented rebuke of President Trump’s foreign policy.
Lawmakers have never before invoked the decades-old War Powers Resolution to stop a foreign conflict, but they are poised to do just that in the bid to cut off U.S. support for a war that has triggered a humanitarian catastrophe.
The vote puts Congress on a collision course with Trump, who has already threatened to veto the resolution, which the White House says raises “serious constitutional concerns.”
ghghghghghghghgh hghghghghghghghgh
WASHINGTON — Two of the themes President Trump is expected to hammer during his campaign for re-election are at odds as his administration considers whether to offer new deportation protections to tens of thousands of Venezuelans in the U.S. amid ongoing unrest in the South American country.
Officials are hoping the situation will improve enough in the coming weeks to avoid having to decide whether to grant Temporary Protected Status or other protections to more than 70,000 Venezuelans in the U.S., as many in Congress are demanding.
ghghghghghghghgh hghghghghghghghgh
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects in January posted the biggest gain in nine months, as strength in nonresidential construction and government projects offset continued weakness in home construction.
The Commerce Department said construction spending rose 1.3 percent in January following two months of declines. It was the biggest gain since spending was up 1.7 percent in April. Spending on residential projects fell 0.3 percent in January, the sixth consecutive monthly decline for a sector that was hurt last year by rising mortgage rates and higher home building costs.
California
ghghghghghghghgh hghghghghghghghgh
LOS ANGELES — One of the largest fires in California history was sparked by Southern California Edison power lines that came into contact during high winds, investigators said Wednesday.
The resulting arc ignited dry brush on Dec. 4, 2017, starting the blaze in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties that resulted in two deaths and blackened more than 440 square miles, according to the investigation headed by the Ventura County Fire Department.
The arc “deposited hot, burning or molten material onto the ground, in a receptive fuel bed, causing the fire,” said a statement accompanying the investigative report.
Investigators said the Thomas fire first began as two separate blazes started about 15 minutes apart that joined together. They determined Southern California Edison was responsible for both ignitions.
Wire reports