Nevada
Indiana resident wins $8.8M; claims poker title,
LAS VEGAS — The 2018 World Series of Poker champion is an Indiana resident and professional player who barely missed the cut for the final table two years ago.
John Cynn won the series’ marquee no-limit Texas Hold ‘em main event Sunday in Las Vegas, surrounded by a cheering crowd that included his dad. He eliminated Tony Miles on the 442th hand of the final table, after playing 199 hands just against each other with bricks of $100 bills and a gold bracelet at the table.
Cynn, 33, became $8.8 million richer after playing against Miles for more than 10 hours.
The famed tournament this year drew more than 7,800 players who either risked $10,000 or earned a seat through satellite competitions with lower buy-ins.
Louisiana
8th animal dies after jaguar escapes zoo habitat
NEW ORLEANS — Eight animals have now died after a jaguar escaped from its habitat at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.
NOLA.com reports an alpaca and fox died Sunday, the day after the male jaguar killed four alpacas, one emu and one fox Saturday morning. The jaguar was captured and returned to its night house after being sedated by a vet team.
No people were hurt and the zoo was reopened Sunday.
It’s not immediately clear how the animal escaped. Zoo officials say inspections found that the roof was “compromised,” but initial findings concluded that keeper error was not a factor.
California
Stolen firetruck stopped after wild 70 mph chase
SACRAMENTO — Police chased a stolen firetruck across four Northern California counties during a wild high-speed pursuit that lasted nearly two hours and ended with two suspects under arrest.
Officials say the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District truck worth about $1 million was taken from the scene of a small grass fire Saturday.
The truck reached 70 mph as it sped about 85 miles through Sacramento, Placer, Yuba and Butte counties. It was eventually stopped on State Route 70 near Lake Oroville and a man and a woman were arrested.
Delaware
City rule used to exclude Muslim swimmers reversed
WILMINGTON — The mayor of Delaware’s biggest city is apologizing after Muslim children were asked to stay out of a municipal pool because of their clothing.
In a statement issued Saturday night, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said the city was wrong to use a vaguely-worded policy to bar Muslim kids wearing cotton shirts, shorts and headscarves from the city’s Foster Brown pool.
City officials had justified the kids’ exclusion based on a rule against wearing cotton in the pools. City officials defended the rule by saying cotton poses a safety risk and strains the pool’s filtration system.
But Tahsiyn Ismaa’eel, who ran a summer Arabic program and brought Muslim campers to the pool, said the rule about cotton wasn’t posted and was being enforced in a discriminatory way .
New York
2 admit to manslaughter in blast that killed firefighter
NEW YORK — Two men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an explosion at a marijuana grow house that killed a New York City fire battalion chief, prosecutors said.
“This is an extremely rare instance where someone is being held criminally responsible for conditions that caused the death of a firefighter in the line of duty in New York City,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Friday in announcing that Garivaldi Castillo and Julio Salcedo had admitted to manslaughter and marijuana possession.
The September 2016 blast killed Michael Fahy, a 17-year fire department veteran.
After responding to a report of a gas leak at the two-story house, Fahy was directing operations from the street. A section of the exploding home’s slate roof hit Fahy and killed him.
Massachusetts
Salem promises to spruce up witch trials memorial
SALEM — A city in Massachusetts is promising to spruce up its witch trials memorial that some people have complained is already starting to look shabby just a year after it was unveiled.
About a dozen young trees at the memorial for 19 people who were hanged at Proctor’s Ledge in 1692 have died and the area is overgrown with weeds.
City officials plan to replace the dead arborvitae with more appropriate juniper or cedar trees.