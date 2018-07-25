District of Columbia
White House claims
no maliciousness
WASHINGTON — Pushing back against allegations of attempting to alter the historical record, the White House said Wednesday that the omission of a key question from its transcript of President Trump’s news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin “was by no means malicious.”
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow leveled the charge Tuesday night, accusing the White House of deliberately leaving out the question. Two reporters each from the U.S. and Russian press corps asked questions of Trump and Putin following their July 16 summit in Helsinki. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders first called on Jeff Mason, a White House correspondent for the Reuters news agency.
After posing his questions to Trump, Mason then asked Putin: “Did you want President Trump to win the election and did you direct any of your officials to help him do that?” The question is central to the federal investigation — Trump calls it a “witch hunt” — into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
But the White House transcript, and its video of the news conference, left out the first part of Mason’s two-part question.
Trump official slams ‘Medicare for All’
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration’s Medicare chief on Wednesday slammed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ call for a national health plan, saying “Medicare for All” would undermine care for seniors and become “Medicare for None.”
The broadside from Medicare and Medicaid administrator Seema Verma came in a San Francisco speech that coincides with a focus on health care in contentious midterm congressional elections.
Wisconsin
Officer fatally shot; suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police chief confirmed Wednesday that an officer died after being shot and that a suspect was in custody.
Police Chief Alfonso Morales announced the officer’s death at a press briefing. Morales said the officer, a 17-year police veteran, was also a friend of his.
The suspect was wanted on gun and drug violations, Morales said.
Deputy Fire Chief David Votsis said the Milwaukee Fire Department was called to the shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday and that the officer was taken to a nearby hospital.
Connecticut
Newtown parents
urge Facebook to act
HARTFORD — The parents of one of the 20 children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are asking Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to remove hateful and harassing comments posted by conspiracy theorists who say the shooting never happened.
Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa wrote Zuckerberg a letter published on Wednesday in The Guardian. Their 6-year-old son, Noah, died in the December 2012 Newtown shooting massacre, which also claimed the lives of six educators.
Pozner and De La Rosa say they and other relatives of mass shooting victims have been harassed and threatened on social media and in person by people who claim the shootings were government hoaxes and the victims were actors.
“Our families are in danger as a direct result of the hundreds of thousands of people who see and believe the lies and hate speech,” they wrote.
Wire reports