Michigan
Man exonerated after 45 years will get $1.5M
DETROIT — A Michigan man who spent 45 years in prison before he was exonerated of murder will receive $1.5 million from the state, the attorney general’s office said Friday.
Richard Phillips, 73, was exonerated in 2018, becoming the longest-serving U.S. inmate to be cleared. He’s been selling his prison paintings to raise money while waiting to learn whether he would be compensated under a Michigan law that pays the wrongly convicted.
Phillips had long declared his innocence in a fatal shooting in the Detroit area in 1971. The Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school learned that a co-defendant in 2010 told the parole board that Phillips had absolutely no role.
Someone who is exonerated can qualify for $50,000 for every year spent in prison. Phillips would appear to qualify for more than $2 million, based on 45 years behind bars. But he is being paid only for 30 years because he was serving a separate armed robbery conviction at the same time. Phillips and his legal team said he was wrongly convicted for that crime, too.
District of Columbia
Administration rejects tax returns subpoena
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration missed another deadline Friday to produce President Trump’s tax returns. A top House Democrat said he expects to take the administration to court as early as next week over the matter.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a letter that he will not comply with a subpoena from House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal for six years of Trump’s tax returns because the request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.”
House approves bill to expand gay rights
WASHINGTON — Democrats in the House approved sweeping anti-discrimination legislation Friday that would extend civil rights protections to LGBT people by prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
The protections would extend to employment, housing, loan applications, education, public accommodations and other areas.
Called the Equality Act, the bill is a top priority of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said it will bring the nation “closer to equal liberty and justice for all.”
Sexual orientation and gender identity “deserve full civil rights protections — in the workplace and in every place,” Pelosi said.
Wire reports