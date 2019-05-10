Texas
Houston schools close after overnight storm
HOUSTON — Schools shut down Friday around flood-prone Houston after an overnight storm dumped heavy rainfall on the nation’s fourth-largest city, though forecasters said the high waters were expected to recede as the storms let up.
The National Weather Service said most areas saw about 1 to 3 inches of rain late Thursday and early Friday, with some places getting 3 to 6 inches of rain during that time period. Forecasters said a lull in rainfall was expected Friday, but the area braced for another round of storms late Friday and early Saturday.
- In Baton Rouge, La., Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a statewide emergency declaration in the wake of damage caused by severe weather that hit the state on Wednesday.
The governor’s office, in a statement Friday, said the same line of storms will continue through Saturday, possibly dropping 4 to 8 inches of rain across the state.
- In northwest Missouri, the Missouri River is causing new problems where the river broke through levees in March.
The rain-swollen waterway has again inundated the tiny village of Big Lake in Holt County, where some of its approximately 160 residents were beginning to clean up after the last deluge.
New Jersey
Fraudster used ice cream to lure senior citizens
TRENTON — A New Jersey man who defrauded Medicare by using the promise of ice cream to lure senior citizens into genetic testing was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison.
Seth Rehfuss had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. U.S. District Judge Ann Thompson also ordered Rehfuss to pay restitution of about $435,000 and forfeit more than $66,000.
Prosecutors alleged the 44-year-old Somerset resident and others used a nonprofit, The Good Samaritans of America, to gain access to senior housing complexes where they would persuade residents to submit to genetic tests.
Rehfuss and his co-conspirators
allegedly defrauded Medicare out of $430,000 and made more than $100,000 in commissions from laboratories.
Rhode Island
Company plans to pay students’ lunch debts
PROVIDENCE — The yogurt company Chobani plans to pay the school lunch debts of low-income families with students attending a district that made headlines by announcing children who owe money would get cold sunflower butter and jelly sandwiches instead of a hot meal, the mayor’s office confirmed Friday.
The office of Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon said it is coordinating with Chobani to accept nearly $50,000, the amount owed by low-income families with children in Warwick Public Schools.
Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya tweeted Thursday that as a parent, the news broke his heart. Access to nutritious food should be a right, not a privilege, he said.
Chobani was but one of the businesses and organizations that offered to donate money to the district, officials said.
New York
Waiter returns $424K check to customer
NEW YORK — A waiter has returned a cashier’s check worth nearly $424,000 to the retired social worker who lost it.
Armando Markaj found a bank envelope while cleaning off a table last Saturday at Patsy’s restaurant in East Harlem. He opened the envelope and got a shock.
After an unsuccessful search for the customer, the restaurant’s owner called the Daily News for help.
A “relieved” Karen Vinacour was reunited with her check on Wednesday. It contained proceeds from her apartment sale, earmarked for a down payment on a new home.
District of Columbia
Emma, Liam top lists of popular baby names
WASHINGTON — Archie is not among the top 10 boys’ names in U.S., but don’t count it out in the future.
Social Security released its annual list of top baby names Friday. For 2018, Emma and Liam were again the most popular names. It’s the second year in a row for Liam, the fifth for Emma.
Meghan was the fastest rising girl’s name for 2018, moving from number 1,404 in 2017 to 703. The American actress married Britain’s Prince Harry last year.
The entire list of baby names can be viewed on Social Security’s website at www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames/
