California
Hundreds mourn
slain grocery worker
LOS ANGELES — A store worker struck and killed by an officer’s bullet during a police gunbattle with a suspect outside a Trader Joe’s supermarket has been memorialized in Los Angeles.
Family, friends and hundreds of community members turned out Sunday for the funeral of Melyda Corado.
Mourners remembered the 27-year-old for her strong work ethic and sharp sense of humor.
Corado was killed July 21 as police traded gunfire with a suspect who took hostages inside the store. Police said Gene Atkins previously shot his grandmother and kidnapped his girlfriend.
Michigan
Dems hope pot vote brings out youths
LANSING — A proposal to legalize marijuana will be on Michigan’s November ballot, putting the state on the cusp of allowing recreational use of the drug for those 21 and older. If approved, Michigan would become the 10th state and the first in the Midwest to allow its recreational use.
The ballot measure could also entice more younger voters to show up to the polls, which likely would help the Democrats. And in Michigan’s first general election in two years, the lure of legal weed could be a surprise tool for the minority party to redeem itself in a battleground state that narrowly swung to President Trump in 2016.
Legalizing recreational marijuana boasts a 61 percent approval rating among Michiganders, according to EPIC-MRA polling. The partisan breakdown showed three-fourths of both Democrats and independents favor legalization, while just under half of Republican respondents approve.
Maryland
Peruzovic, wrestler who was ‘villain,’ dies
BALTIMORE — Josip Peruzovic, the former pro wrestler known for playing beloved villain Nikolai Volkoff, has died. He was 70.
His wife, Lynn, confirmed his death Sunday. She said he has had heart problems and that when she went to give him medicine he was not responsive.
World Wrestling Entertainment says Peruzovic was “one of the greatest villains sports-entertainment had ever seen.” He was known for singing the onetime Soviet Union’s national anthem before matches and for his tag-team alliance with another wrestler known as The Iron Sheik.
Alaska
No injuries as bears ‘paw’ humans at park
ANCHORAGE — Alaska park officials say two incidents happened recently where bears reached out and touched humans, something that hasn’t happened for two decades.
Katmai National Park & Preserve said last week that a bear pawed a visitor’s pant leg after approaching the visitor in a curious manner at Brooks Camp. A second bear that was being chased by another bear pawed an employee of Katmailand’s Brooks Lodge.
Officials say both cases involved young bears known as “subadults.” No one was hurt.
New York
Times publisher asks Trump to back off
The publisher of The New York Times said Sunday he “implored” President Trump at a private White House meeting this month to reconsider his broad attacks on journalists, calling the president’s anti-press rhetoric “not just divisive but increasingly dangerous.”
In a statement, A.G. Sulzberger said he decided to comment publicly after Trump revealed their off-the-record meeting to his more than 53 million Twitter followers on Sunday. Trump’s aides had requested that the July 20 meeting not be made public, Sulzberger said.
“Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad!” Trump wrote.
Sulzberger, who succeeded his father as publisher on Jan. 1, said his main purpose for accepting the meeting was to “raise concerns about the president’s deeply troubling anti-press rhetoric.”
Longtime lighthouse caretaker moving on
MONTAUK — Margaret Winski is giving up the best view on Long Island and moving to Maine.
The New York Times reports the 62-year-old has been living for free in the 222-year-old Montauk Lighthouse for 31 years — since April 1987 — when the U.S. Coast Guard moved out and turned it over to the Montauk Historical Society.
She lived at the lighthouse for free, but the caretaker’s job came with no pay, so she worked during the day at the post office. Winski said after she turned 60, she decided to fulfill her dream of moving to Maine.
She’s being replaced by Joseph Gaviola, a Montauk businessman and member of the lighthouse board.
Colorado
Diamond performs, thanks firefighters
BASALT — Singer Neil Diamond gave an unexpected performance for firefighters battling a blaze near his Colorado home.
The 77-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer took to the stage Friday night to play “Sweet Caroline” for dozens of firefighters gathered at the command post for a fire burning near Basalt in central Colorado