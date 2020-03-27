Around the nation

New York
NYC subway driver dies after train fire
NEW YORK — A fire in a shopping cart on a New York City subway train led to the death of the conductor and injuries to several other people early Friday, and authorities are investigating it as a crime, officials said.
Fires were reported at three other stations along the same subway line, and authorities are investigating whether one person set all of them in an act of vandalism.
“We are investigating it as a criminal matter,” Deputy Chief Brian McGee said, adding that no arrests have been made.
The fire led to the death of the train’s driver, possibly of smoke inhalation, who was helping passengers to safety, officials said. The death came the day after two of his fellow New York City Transit employees fell victim to the coronavirus.
Michigan
Pedestrian bridge falls onto freeway
DETROIT — A truck collided with a pedestrian bridge early Friday in Detroit, sending a portion of the span onto a freeway and blocking traffic along part of the heavily traveled thoroughfare, authorities said.
No one was injured in the collapse onto westbound Interstate 94, Lt. Mike Shaw, a Michigan State Police spokesman, said in an email.
The freeway in both directions was closed after the collapse, which was caused by a truck apparently carrying a large load hitting the bridge at some point after 5 a.m, said Diane Cross, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Tennessee
Handling mail low risk, but wash your hands
Health experts say the risks are very low that COVID-19 will remain on envelopes or packages in the mail and infect anyone who handles them.
They say, however, to avoid touching your face and wash your hands after handling any deliveries, which have become more important as Americans stay home to reduce the spread of the virus.
Kathy Payne, who delivers to more than 800 mailboxes a day in a town about 70 miles north of Chattanooga, said her post office constantly wipes down door handles and has provided plenty of gloves.
But “our biggest thing is the post office can’t get hand sanitizer, can’t get any supplies,” she said.
Wisconsin
Man accused in 1976 killings ruled not competent
MARINETTE — A judge has ruled that an 83-year-old man charged with killing a camping couple in a Wisconsin park in 1976 is not mentally competent to stand trial.
During a hearing Thursday in Marinette County court, Judge James Morrison ruled that Raymand Vannieuwenhoven did not understand the proceedings and could not assist in his own defense against two counts of first-degree murder. He ordered the defendant to undergo inpatient treatment and scheduled a status review of the case for June.
Vannieuwenhoven was arrested and charged last year in the long-unsolved fatal shootings of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys in McClintock Park in Silver Cliff, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.
