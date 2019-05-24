Wisconsin
Man who kidnapped 13-year-old gets life
BARRON — A Wisconsin man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents after the girl told the judge she that wanted him “locked up forever” for trying to steal her.
Jake Patterson, 21, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping.
Jayme didn’t appear at Patterson’s sentencing hearing Friday, but a family attorney read her first public statements about her ordeal to Judge James Babler.
“He thought that he could own me, but he was wrong. I was smarter,” the statement said. “I was brave and he was not. … He thought he could make me like him, but he was wrong. … For 88 days he tried to steal me, and he didn’t care who he hurt or who he killed to do that. He should be locked up forever.”
Connecticut
Police: Fugitive reneged on deal to turn self in
HARTFORD — Police in a Connecticut city were still searching Friday for a fugitive who failed to honor an agreement and surrender once enough people responded positively to his wanted poster on social media.
Jose Simms, 29, has seven arrest warrants and is being sought as a fugitive after failing to appear in court on charges that range from breach of peace to risk of injury to a child.
He is believed to be somewhere in New York.
Torrington police Lt. Brett Johnson posted on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday that Simms had contacted him through the social media site and agreed to turn himself in if the post containing his poster received 15,000 likes. The page has far surpassed that number, but still no sign of Simms.
California
Navy: Sailor pleads guilty to espionage
SAN DIEGO — A U.S. sailor has pleaded guilty to two counts of espionage and was sentenced to three years after admitting he took classified information about the Navy’s nuclear-powered warships and planned to give it to a journalist and then defect to Russia, officials said Friday.
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephen Kellogg III wished to publish an expose on waste within the military and admitted he wanted to share the information with Russians, said Jeff Houston of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in an email to the AP.
According to Navy court documents, Kellogg, 26, was in contact with Sevmash, Russia’s largest shipbuilding enterprise and only nuclear submarine producer. He admitted he knew releasing the information could degrade the ability of nuclear-powered warships.
New York
Levine says he’s leaving talent show ‘The Voice’
NEW YORK — Adam Levine is leaving NBC’s “The Voice” after 16 seasons. Carson Daly made the announcement Friday morning on the “Today” show. Daly said Gwen Stefani will return for Season 17 in Levine’s chair.
It was not clear if Levine was leaving the show for good.
Wire reports