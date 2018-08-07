Colorado
Hail kills two birds
at zoo, injures others
COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado zoo was cleaning up Tuesday after a hail storm that killed two birds and sent five people to the hospital.
Hail between about 3 to 4 inches — between the size of baseballs and softballs — smashed the skylights of several buildings, including some where animals are kept, on Monday at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Bob Chastain, the zoo’s president, said Tuesday that some workers were injured as they tried to get animals to safety.
The two animals killed were a 13-year-old Cape vulture named Motswari and a 4-year-old Mucovy duck named Daisy. There were 16 other animals injured, but most were not seriously hurt, Chastain said.
Most of the approximately 280 cars in the zoo’s parking lots were pummeled by hail, and their windshields were smashed. Most of them needed to be towed away.
Maryland
GOP.com linked to porn site for six months
ANNAPOLIS — For half a year, the Republican National Committee’s website directed seekers of the Maryland Republican Party’s Twitter to a porn account.
The RNC removed the porn link from GOP.com on Monday after The Capital newspaper raised questions.
Maryland Republican Party Executive Director Patrick O’Keefe told the paper that the state party changed its handle on Jan. 24, and he agreed to have Twitter freeze the old account name.
But a porn site swooped in, and the old handle began serving up a feed of “Sexy Car Babes” the next day.
California
USC president steps down in wake of scandal
LOS ANGELES — USC President C.L. Max Nikias stepped down Tuesday in the wake of a sex-abuse scandal involving a campus gynecologist in which school administrators faced criticism they ignored decades of complaints.
Nikias, who had been president since 2010, agreed to relinquish his role “effective immediately” but becomes president emeritus and a life trustee of the school, according to a letter to faculty, students and alumni from Board of Trustees Chair Rick J. Caruso.
Alabama
Groom saves swimmer after beach wedding
ORANGE BEACH — A bridegroom has been credited with saving a struggling swimmer just moments after his beach wedding on the Gulf Coast last week.
Zac and Cindy Edwards had just been married at Orange Beach, Alabama, and were taking wedding photos when a woman came up and said someone was struggling in the surf, WALA-TV reported .
Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Zac Edwards is a former lifeguard, so he stripped off his shirt and went in after the swimmer.