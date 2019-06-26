District of Columbia
EPA official steps down amid House ethics probe
WASHINGTON — A top Environment Protection Agency official who helped lead the Trump administration’s rollback of Obama-era restrictions of carbon emissions is resigning amid a congressional probe into whether he improperly aided former industry clients.
EPA Assistant Administrator Bill Wehrum is expected to depart at the end of June. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced Wehrum’s resignation Wednesday, thanking him for his service and friendship.
Ethics questions have dogged Wehrum since his 2017 nomination by President Trump. He long represented the fossil fuels and chemical industries as a Washington lawyer. Narrowly confirmed by the Senate, Wehrum has helped lead EPA’s rollbacks of clean air and carbon emissions regulations that were opposed by his former private-sector clients.
The Democratic-controlled House Energy and Commerce Committee opened an investigation in April following media reports questioning Wehrum’s compliance with ethics rules barring political appointees from acting on issues involving their former employers for at least two years.
Washington
German tourists are run over at swimming hole
WASHOUGAL — Two German tourists visiting family in nearby Portland, Oregon, were run over and killed by a local man as they sunbathed by a swimming hole, police in Washington state said Wednesday.
Police arrested David E. Croswell, 71, of Washougal, Washington, and held him on suspicion of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit-and-run driving that causes death.
Killed were Rudolf Hohstadt, 61, and Regina Hohstadt, 62, of Germany.
Authorities say Croswell told them he had been drinking at a local restaurant Tuesday before the crash. Court documents show a preliminary breath test taken nearly four hours after crash found he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.085. In Washington, a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or greater is considered evidence of drunken driving.
In a statement, police said Croswell did not stop or slow down after crashing through the fence. He tore down a steep embankment to the sunbathing area, turned hard to the left, ran over the victims and then circled up a berm, knocked over a sign and left through the other side of the parking lot. He was arrested several miles away, police said.
Michigan
Tesla: Sales record close; deliveries are a problem
DETROIT — Tesla is close to setting a quarterly record for deliveries, but the company is having trouble shipping vehicles to the right places as the second quarter comes to a close, CEO Elon Musk told workers in an internal memo.
Musk wrote that the company could break the record of 90,700 deliveries set in last year’s fourth quarter if everyone goes “all out” before the quarter ends on Sunday.
Wall Street will be watching, because shares of the Palo Alto, California, company are down more than 30 percent this year, as investors became concerned about demand for Tesla’s electric vehicles. In the first quarter the company delivered only 63,000, a 31 percent drop from the fourth quarter of last year.
The company has not changed its guidance of 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles this year, and Musk has repeatedly denied there is a demand problem for the company’s three vehicles, the Model S full-size sedan, the Model 3 small sedan and the Model X SUV.
