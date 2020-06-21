Around the nation

Tennessee
Comedian DL Hughley tested positive for virusNASHVILLE — Comedian D.L. Hughley announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee.
The stand-up comedian, 57, lost consciousness while performing at the Zanies comedy nightclub on Friday night and was hospitalized, news outlets reported. On Saturday, Hughley posted a video on Twitter in which he said he was treated for exhaustion and dehydration afterward.
“I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away,” he says in the video. “I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn’t have any symptoms, the classic symptoms.”
Hughley plans to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days. The remaining two nights of his four-night engagement at Zanies were canceled, according to the club’s online calendar.
Texas
Body found of soldier stationed at Fort Hood
KILLEEN — Skeletal remains found in Texas have been identified as those of a soldier from Oklahoma who was missing from Fort Hood, the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command in Quantico, Virginia, said Sunday.
The body of Pvt. Gregory Scott Morales, 24, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, was found Friday in a field in Killeen, Texas, after officials at nearby Fort Hood received a tip, according to Killeen police.
Foul play is suspected while an autopsy is to determine the cause and manner of death, according to a release from Army CID public affairs chief Chris Grey.
New York
Police say 9 shot and wounded at party
SYRACUSE — Nine people were shot at a large party in Syracuse, authorities said, and one victim, a 17-year-old boy, was in critical condition Sunday.
No one was immediately taken into custody, and Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner emphasized that the investigation was in its early stages in an appearance at a press conference alongside Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.
Syracuse officers had arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. for reports of a stolen car, but responding officers were met with by people who said shots had been fired into the crowd of a “few hundred,” Buckner said. In addition to the 17-year-old, who was shot in the head, the shooting victims ranged in age from 18 to 53, Syracuse police said in a news release.
Washington
Investigation ongoing in weekend shooting
SEATTLE — Seattle police on Sunday pursued their investigation into a weekend shooting in a park in the city’s protest zone that killed a 19-year-old man and critically injured another person. No arrests had been made.
An “active and ongoing” investigation was underway into the shooting, which occurred about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in an area near downtown known as CHOP, for “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone, said Detective Mark Jamieson.
The suspect or suspects fled the scene, and police asked the public for any information that could identify them.
Wire reports
