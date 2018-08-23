Tennessee
Ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist King dies
NASHVILLE — Ed King, a former guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd who helped write several of the group’s hits including “Sweet Home Alabama,” died Wednesday, according to a family friend. He was 68.
Scott Coopwood said King died Wednesday due to cancer. Funeral arrangements had not yet been announced Thursday.
King joined the band in 1972 and was part of its first three albums with its distinct three-guitar sound.
King left the band two years before a plane crash killed singer Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Steve Gaines in 1977. He rejoined the group 10 years later when it reunited with Johnny Van Zant taking his brother’s place and played with the band until he retired in 1996 due to heart problems. He had a heart transplant in 2011.
Massachusetts
Aerosmith to Trump: Stop playing our songs
BOSTON — Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is again demanding that President Trump stop using the band’s songs at rallies.
Tyler’s attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to the president Wednesday, a day after the song “Livin’ on the Edge” was heard at a Trump rally in West Virginia.
It’s not the first time Tyler has asked Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs. Tyler sent the Trump campaign two cease-and-desist letters in 2015 for its use of the band’s music.
The latest letter says by using “Livin’ on the Edge,” the president “is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency.”
California
Clooney tops Forbes’ highest-paid actors list
LOS ANGELES — George Clooney
tops the 2018 Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors with $239 million in pretax earnings.
Forbes credits up to $1 billion that a British conglomerate said it would pay for Casamigos Tequila, which Clooney co-founded in 2013 with two entrepreneurs. The actor’s wealth also includes additional earnings from endorsements and older movies.
The rankings include on-screen and outside earnings.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ranked second with $124 million pretax. Forbes says a huge social media following helped Johnson nearly double his 2017 earnings because he’s able to negotiate an extra seven figures over his standard contract for promotion.
Wisconsin
Python discovered under hood of SUV
OMRO — A Wisconsin motorist was in for a slithery surprise after his mom’s sport utility vehicle began acting strangely.
Chris Nguyen pulled over Wednesday night in the town of Omro and popped the SUV’s hood to find a 4-foot-long python inside. Fittingly, the snake damaged the engine’s serpentine belt.
Omro police responded and tried to wriggle the snake from the engine. They called “The Snake Man” Steve Keller — a Menasha man who rescues snakes — for help.
Authorities say the snake was identified as a ball python. Its owner said it’s been missing for more than a month.
It’s illegal to have these snakes in Omro, so the snake’s owner was fined. WBAY-TV reports that police said they’d dismiss the ticket if the owner pays for damages to Liz Nguyen’s vehicle.
Wire reports