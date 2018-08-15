New Mexico
Compound suspects not ready for release
TAOS — Three people accused of child abuse at a ramshackle desert compound remained jailed Wednesday as New Mexico authorities sought to satisfy the conditions of their release set by a judge.
Among other things, authorities must find safe living arrangements for the defendants before they can leave jail. They also must wear ankle monitors and have regular contact with their attorneys.
“The conditions for their release have not yet been met,” Taos County spokesman Steve Fuhlendorf said Wednesday evening. He did not elaborate.
The legal proceedings against the suspects will be staged in Taos, a community rattled by threats against the judge who cleared the way for the suspects to be released.
Minnesota
Passengers help deliver baby aboard city bus
ST. PAUL — Passengers on a city bus in Minnesota helped a woman deliver her baby Tuesday.
The Star Tribune reported the mother started having contractions as the bus rolled through a neighborhood near the University of Minnesota’s St. Paul campus.
Jane Mulcahy was seated right across from the woman. Mulcahy said the woman yelled, “The baby is coming.”
A man who had no experience in delivering babies came from the back of the bus and laid the mother on the floor while another woman helped. The baby was born seconds later.
Georgia
Woman facing ‘longest sentence’ for media leak
SAVANNAH — A Georgia woman who mailed a secret U.S. report to a news organization faces the “longest sentence” ever behind bars for a federal crime involving leaks to the news media, prosecutors said in a court filing.
Former National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner, 26, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 23 by U.S. District Court Judge J. Randal Hall in Augusta. She pleaded guilty in June to a single count of transmitting national security information when she worked in Augusta as a translator at an NSA facility.
Winner’s plea deal with prosecutors calls for imprisonment of five years and three months. But the sentencing judge isn’t bound by that agreement. Winner’s crime carries a maximum penalty of 10 years.
Colorado
Baker opts out of gender transition celebration
DENVER — A Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple on religious grounds — a stance partially upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court — has sued the state over its opposition to his refusal to bake a cake celebrating a gender transition, his attorneys said Wednesday.
Jack Phillips, owner of the Masterpiece Cakeshop in suburban Denver, claimed that Colorado officials are on a “crusade to crush” him and force him into mediation over the gender transition cake because of his religious beliefs, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday.
Phillips is seeking to overturn a Colorado Civil Rights Commission ruling that he discriminated against a transgender person by refusing to make a cake celebrating that person’s transition from male to female.
New York
John Lennon’s killer up for parole for 10th time
ALBANY — The man who killed John Lennon is up for parole again.
Mark David Chapman is scheduled to go before New York’s parole board next week, in what will be his 10th attempt to win release. A decision is expected within two weeks of the parole hearing.
Chapman, 63, is serving 20-years-to-life in the Wende Correctional Facility in western New York. He shot and killed the former Beatle outside his Manhattan apartment on Dec. 8, 1980.
Tighter regulations could hurt Airbnb
NEW YORK — Airbnb faces tightening regulations in New York City that could take a big bite out of its profits, and on Wednesday the short-term rental company offered a counter-measure designed to appease hostile politicians: a $10 million contribution to charities.
At a Manhattan news conference, officials of the San Francisco-based company said the money is just a taste of what New York’s city and state governments could reap to benefit New Yorkers struggling with rising rents, homelessness, health care and education if some restrictions were loosened while imposing hotel-style taxes. Most legal rentals for fewer than 30 days now require the owner’s presence.
Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a bill that requires Airbnb to reveal the names and addresses of hosts, as well as whether they’re renting out a room or a whole apartment, allowing the city to crack down on illegal listings and impose fines.
The $10 million is going to seven nonprofits.
Montana
Pearl Jam unapologetic for White House poster
HELENA — Pearl Jam’s bassist is unapologetic for a concert poster that has Republicans crying foul.
Jeff Ament said in a statement Wednesday that he was the “sole conceptualist” for the poster depicting a burning White House and what appears to be President Trump’s skeleton.
Ament says the role of an artist is to make people think and feel, and the current administration has people thinking and feeling.
He says he welcomes all interpretations and discourse and ends with, “Love, from the First Amendment, Jeff Ament.
Wire reports