Montana
Scientists find flaws wolf protections plan
BILLINGS — Scientists tasked with reviewing government plans to lift protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. said in a report released Friday that the proposal has numerous factual errors and other problems.
The five-member scientific panel’s conclusions were detailed in a 245-page report delivered to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
One reviewer said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service appeared to have come to a pre-determined conclusion, not supported by its own science, that wolves should come off the endangered species list.
“It looks like they decided to delist, and then they compiled all the evidence that they thought supported that decision. It simply doesn’t support the decision,” said Adrian Treves, an environmental studies professor at the University of Wisconsin.
California
Prosecutors: Email tracking was harmless
SAN DIEGO — The Navy’s tracking of emails to lawyers defending a SEAL accused of murder may have intruded on attorney-client privilege but wasn’t severe enough to throw out the case, a military prosecutor argued in court Friday.
Lt. Scott McDonald said the effort only gathered data, such as internet protocol addresses, and did not snoop on the content of emails.
Lawyers for Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher called the effort spying and said it amounted to prosecutorial misconduct. They have asked a judge to throw out the case or remove the prosecutors. The judge did not rule on the motions at the close of the two-day hearing.
Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of an injured teenage militant in Iraq in 2017 and attempted murder for allegedly picking off civilians from a sniper’s perch.
Texas
Police searching for missing girl say body found
HOUSTON — The remains of a child were found Friday near a freeway in Arkansas where a community activist says a man told him he had dumped the body of a missing 4-year-old Houston girl, police said Friday.
Houston police went to Arkansas on Friday after community activist Quanell X told authorities the man arrested in connection with the disappearance of Maleah Davis confessed he disposed of her body there just before he reported her missing in early May.
Houston Police Commander Michael Skillern, one of the officers who traveled to Arkansas, told reporters that authorities had found a child’s remains in a garbage bag near Interstate 30 close to Hope.
Quanell X said he spoke Friday in jail with Derion Vence, the ex-fiance of Maleah’s mother, who had claimed Maleah was abducted. Quanell X said that Vence told him he dumped her body in Arkansas.
Illinois
Illinois poised to legalize marijuana use
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois is likely to become the 11th state to allow small amounts of marijuana for recreational use after the Democratic-controlled House on Friday sent a legalization plan to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who campaigned on the issue.
Those 21 and older would be able to buy marijuana at licensed dispensaries beginning next year under the legislation approved on a vote of 66-47. Residents could possess up to 1 ounce (30 grams), and non-residents could have 15 grams.
Illinois would become the second state to endorse the idea through its legislature, following Vermont last year. Ten states and the District of Columbia have dropped pot prohibitions, mostly through ballot initiatives.
Utah
Endangered condor may have hatched
SALT LAKE CITY — There’s likely a new baby condor at Zion National Park in southwest Utah.
Park rangers said Thursday that they suspect a pair of endangered California condors have hatched their first egg because of behavior changes between the birds.
They estimate the chick to be about 3 weeks old.
If the chick survives, it would be Utah’s first successful hatchling. Zion spokeswoman Aly Baltrus says three chicks have been born at the park but have died before they were old enough to fly.
30 dead deer found at landfill starved
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah officials have determined that more than 30 deer found near a landfill in northeastern Utah died from starvation, diseases and other causes.
The Division of Wildlife Resources said Friday that officials found plastic bags and latex gloves in some of the deers’ remains but say the main culprit for their deaths was a harsh winter.
Officials learned of the dead deer after hikers shared photos of them strewn across a road near the landfill in the small city of Coalville.
Summit County Solid Waste Division superintendent Tim Loveday said deer come to the area seeking food but become sick after eating trash blowing from the landfill.
Massachusetts
Nuclear power era in state comes to end
PLYMOUTH — The Pilgrim nuclear power plant in Plymouth has permanently shut down Friday after 47 years of generating electricity, bring to a close the era of nuclear power in Massachusetts.
Entergy announced in 2015 it would retire Massachusetts’ only remaining reactor, citing competition from less expensive energy sources.
Entergy had said the shutdown would take about five hours with technicians first reducing Pilgrim’s power output from the 40% to 26% to about 8%, before launching the final step of inserting control rods into the fuel assembly to seal off further nuclear reactions.
Wire reports