TEXAS
Ex-Enron CEO Skilling released from prison
HOUSTON — Former Enron Corp. CEO Jeffrey Skilling has been released from federal custody.
Skilling was discharged Thursday after serving 12 years in prison and six months in a halfway house after being convicted for his actions that led to one of the worst corporate meltdowns in history.
The 65-year-old was initially sentenced in 2006 to 24 years in prison and fined $45 million for multiple counts of securities fraud, conspiracy and other crimes. In 2013, the sentence was reduced to 14 years.
Houston-based Enron collapsed into bankruptcy in 2001 after years of illicit business deals and accounting tricks that put more than 5,000 people out of work, eliminated over $2 billion in employee pensions and rendered worthless $60 billion in Enron stock.
NEW JERSEY
Bill to pressure Trump tax returns advances
TRENTON — President Trump could miss out on being on the 2020 ballot in New Jersey if he doesn’t disclose his tax returns under a bill now advancing.
The Democratic-led state Senate passed legislation Thursday inspired by the Republican president’s failure to disclose his tax returns.
The measure requires presidential and vice presidential candidates to release five years of federal tax returns to appear on the state’s ballot.
Trump broke with decades of tradition by refusing to release his income tax filings during his 2016 campaign. He said it was because he is being audited.
Democrats have used the issue to raise questions about what might be in the documents.
The bill goes to the Democratic-led Assembly. If the measure is passes there, it would head to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.
FLORIDA
2020 trial in school shooting sought
FORT LAUDERDALE — Trial should begin in early 2020 for the suspect in a Florida high school massacre that left 17 people dead last year, a judge said at a hearing Thursday.
Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said she intends to set a definitive trial date soon for 20-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who faces the death penalty if convicted. No exact date has yet been set, and even aiming for the first part of 2020 would be quick for such a high-profile murder case.
But Scherer told lawyers that would prevent things from getting bogged down.
“I’m asking both sides to take that into account. Pace yourselves,” she said. “I just ask you to keep that in mind as a goal moving forward.”
Cruz is accused of killing 17 and wounding 17 in the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. He is also accused of assaulting a jail corrections officer while in custody.
CALIFORNIA
Nestle, AT&T, others pull ads from YouTube
SAN FRANCISCO — Several companies, including AT&T and Nestle, are pulling advertisements from YouTube over concerns about inappropriate comments on videos of children.
A video from a popular YouTuber and a report from Wired showed that pedophiles have made unseemly comments on innocuous videos of kids. The comments reportedly included timestamps that showed where kids innocently bared body parts.
YouTube says it disabled comments on tens of millions of videos and deleted offending accounts and channels.
Nestle and Fortnite maker Epic Games say they paused ads on YouTube while the company works on the issue. AT&T says it has removed ads until YouTube can “protect our brand from offensive content of any kind.”
YouTube has faced advertiser boycotts in the past, including a widespread boycott in early 2017.
VIRGINIA
End to transgender bathrooms delayed
NORFOLK — A school board in Virginia said Thursday that it won’t take any immediate action to overturn its transgender student bathroom ban, making what appeared to be a change in course after several community members urged the board to keep the ban in place.
Just a few days ago, the Gloucester County School Board was talking about possibly ending the four-year ban. A new policy was proposed that could help settle the discrimination lawsuit filed by Gavin Grimm, a former student who’s become a national face for transgender rights.
But then the board held a public meeting on Tuesday. Some people showed support for the proposal. Many did not, quoting passages from the Bible and saying that too many students would feel uncomfortable for the sake of a few.
Two days later, the board said in a statement that it “has not set a time frame for when any action will be taken or when any further discussion will be held regarding the resolution.”
The school board, which represents a somewhat rural community east of Richmond, declined to comment further.
NEW YORK
2 accuse R. Kelly of sexual misconduct
NEW YORK — Two women said Thursday that singer R. Kelly picked them out of a crowd at a Baltimore after-party in the mid-1990s when they were underage and had sex with one of the teens although she was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol and could not consent.
The women, Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington, joined lawyer Gloria Allred at a New York City news conference to tell their story publicly for the first time.
Their accusations come six weeks after a Lifetime documentary series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” took another look at old sexual misconduct allegations against the R&B star.
Scaff said she was 16 and Washington was 15 when the pair attended a concert and after-party featuring Kelly and LL Cool J in Baltimore.
Scaff said Kelly singled the girls out at the after-party, had a member of his entourage ply them with drugs and alcohol and told them to meet him at his hotel suite.
“We both went to the hotel, thinking there was going to be another party there,” Scaff said.
Scaff said the two girls were in Kelly’s hotel room when Kelly entered with his penis already outside of his jeans. She said he wanted a threesome with the two teens but Washington said no and escaped to the bathroom.
With Washington in the bathroom, Kelly asked Scaff for oral sex and then had intercourse with her although she was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol and “did not have the capacity to consent,” she said.
Allred, who said she has several clients who allege that they were sexually abused by R. Kelly, not all of whom have spoken out publicly, said Scaff and Washington were brave to come forward.
Allred said the two women planned to meet with officials from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York. She did not say why she had chosen that jurisdiction for alleged crimes in Maryland.
Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, has said his client never knowingly had sex with an underage woman.
Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Kelly, has faced allegations of sexual misconduct with underage girls for decades and has denied them.
The now 52-year-old was acquitted in 2008 of child pornography charges stemming from a sex tape he allegedly made with an underage girl.