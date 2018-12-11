District of Columbia
Five Marines declared dead off coast of Japan
The U.S. military said Tuesday that five missing crew members have been declared dead after their refueling plane collided with a fighter jet last week off Japan’s southern coast, and that search and recovery operations have ended after finding only one survivor.
The five were on a KC-130 Hercules refueling aircraft that collided Thursday with an F/A-18 Hornet during regular training.
The search, joined by Japanese and Australian forces, was halted Tuesday, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, the Marines said in a statement.
Texas
Activists decry sentence for former frat president
HOUSTON — In a case with echoes of the furor involving a Stanford University swimmer two years ago, advocates for sex-crime victims say the plea bargain that enabled a former Baylor University fraternity president to stay out of jail is another failure by the legal system.
“What’s similar is that violence against women is not taken seriously by the legal system,” said Michele Dauber, a Stanford law professor who led the successful campaign to recall the judge in the swimmer’s case. “The handling of sexual assault in the criminal justice system has been inappropriate, and sort of shockingly so, for a really long time.”
In the Texas case, Jacob Walter Anderson, 23, had been charged with sexually assaulting a 19-year-old fellow Baylor student outside a 2016 fraternity party.
Connecticut
‘Truth isn’t truth’ tops list of notable quotes
NEW HAVEN — The assertion that “truth isn’t truth,” made by a personal attorney for President Trump, tops a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2018.
Rudy Giuliani’s statement came in an August interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” when he told host Chuck Todd that Trump might “get trapped into perjury” if he were interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
When Todd replied: “Truth is truth,” Giuliani responded: “No, it isn’t truth. Truth isn’t truth.”
Some other quotes on the list: “I liked beer. I still like beer.” — Brett Kavanaugh, U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee testimony on his Supreme Court nomination, Sept. 27; “We’re children. You guys, like, are the adults. You need to take some action and play a role. Work together, come over your politics and get something done.” — David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, in a CNN interview, Feb. 15; “(I am) not smart, but genius … and a very stable genius at that!” — President Trump, in a tweet, Jan. 6.
