wyoming
2 drove from Arizona with kids in truck
CASPER — A man and woman admitted in court they drove from Arizona to Wyoming with two children in the trunk of their car.
Michael J. Fee, 63, and 31-year-old Amber L. Freudenstein each pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment. The Casper Star-Tribune reported that Circuit Judge Steven Brown sentenced each to 30 days in jail. Fee is from Peoria and Freudenstein is from Tempe.
Sheriff’s officials said a third party told them the children reported riding in the trunk for much of the 900-mile drive while two German shepherds sat in the back seat. Fee said in court there was not enough room for everyone so the children were relegated to the trunk. Court documents show the children are about 6 and 10 years old.
new york
Paper: Trump resort hired undocumented workers
NEW YORK — Two women hired to clean at one of President Trump’s golf resorts in New Jersey say they were in the country illegally when they got their jobs, supervisors knew it and that many employees there also lack legal documents, according to a report in The New York Times.
The Times reported on Thursday that Victorina Morales and Sandra Diaz cleaned at Trump’s golf resort Bedminster, New Jersey, for years despite not having proper documentation. Morales says she used false Social Security and permanent resident cards.
A statement from their lawyer, Anibal Romero, says that a supervisor also hurled racial epithets at the women and threatened them with deportation. The Times story says that there is no evidence that the Trump Organization knew the two were did not have legal documents, but the women say at least two supervisors were aware of their status and helped them evade detection.
california
November border arrests up 78% over 2017
SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol arrests in November jumped 78 percent from a year earlier, with families and children accounting for a majority for a third straight month.
The numbers released Thursday by parent agency Customs and Border Protection are the latest sign that people who cross the border illegally are increasingly families and children traveling alone. It’s a trend that began several years ago but has accelerated since summer.
The Border Patrol made more than 25,000 arrests of people who came as families in November, nearly four times the same period last year. There were nearly 5,300 arrests of unaccompanied children, up 33 percent from a year earlier.
Overall, the Border Patrol made nearly 52,000 arrests last month. It was the fourth straight month-to-month increase.
Dozens more priests accused of child sex abuse
ORANGE — Dozens more Catholic priests who served in Southern California have been accused of sexually abusing children, according to two reports issued Thursday.
Advocates for survivors of child sex abuse compiled a list of 72 priests they say served in the Diocese of Orange and have been accused of abuse. That’s many more than the 14 such clerics listed by the diocese in 2016.
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles on Thursday updated its tally of accused priests for the first time in a decade, adding 54 more for a total of 323 clerics accused in such incidents.
The moves come as advocates demand more transparency and push to hold church officials accountable for child sex abuse cases in counties in California and elsewhere — even when the incidents are too old to bring criminal charges or to sue.
Teacher arrested for forcibly cutting boy’s hair
VISALIA — A high school teacher in central California was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment after forcibly cutting the hair of one of her students while singing the national anthem, authorities said.
Margaret Gieszinger was arrested Wednesday after videos posted to social media showed a student at University Preparatory High School in the city of Visalia sitting in a chair at the front of the classroom as Gieszinger cuts his hair.
In a video obtained by KFSN-TV, the 52-year-old science and chemistry teacher is heard belting the “Star Spangled Banner” while cutting chunks of the boy’s hair and tossing them behind her. The circumstances of what led the teacher to cut the student’s hair were not immediately known. After cutting the boy’s hair, Gieszinger grabs at a girl’s long hair before the students make a run for it out of the classroom, the video shows.
Gieszinger is being held on $100,000 bail.
pennsylvania
Philadelphia endorses predictable work schedules
PHILADELPHIA — The poorest big city in the United States passed legislation that will ensure fast-food, retail and hospitality workers will know when they’ll work and how much they’ll work.
Philadelphia Councilwoman Helen Gym introduced and championed the measure approved Thursday, which will affect about 130,000 hourly workers.
Workers say that without predictable schedules, they can’t budget or make plans like doctor’s appointments, and it keeps them in a cycle of poverty. The bill includes provisions for advance notice of schedules, a path to more hours of work, compensation for last-minute schedule changes and protections from retaliation.
The bill wasn’t without its opponents, among them the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce and the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau.
tennessee
State electrocutes 2nd inmate in as many months
NASHVILLE — Tennessee has executed its longest-serving death row inmate, who became the second person put to death in the state’s electric chair in just over a month.
Corrections officials say 61-year-old David Earl Miller was pronounced dead at 7:25 p.m. Thursday at a Nashville maximum-security prison. Both Miller and Edmund Zagorski before him chose the electric chair over lethal injection, a process proponents said would be painless and humane. But the inmates argued in court that Tennessee’s current midazolam-based method causes a prolonged and torturous death.
Their case was thrown out, largely because a judge said they failed to prove a more humane alternative was available. Zagorski was executed Nov. 1.
In recent decades, states have moved away from the electric chair, and no state now uses electrocution as its main execution method, said Robert Dunham. Dunham is the executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, which doesn’t take a stand on the death penalty but is critical of its application.
