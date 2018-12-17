New York
Diner finds pea-sized pearl in his oyster dish
NEW YORK — A lucky diner says he happened upon a pearl while eating an oyster dish at a famous New York City restaurant.
Rick Antosh was out to lunch with a friend and ordered his usual at the Grand Central Oyster Bar on Dec. 5 — the $14.75 pan roast, a stew-like dish that includes six oysters.
The 66-year-old tells the New York Post that he felt a small object rolling around his mouth after diving into the dish.
The Edgewater, New Jersey, resident says it turned out to be a pea-sized pearl. He has not had the prize appraised.
California
Regulators withdraw fees for text messaging
SAN FRANCISCO — California regulators have canceled a plan to charge a fee for text messaging on mobile phones.
The California Public Utilities Commission reversed course after a Federal Communications Commission ruling last week classified text messaging as an information service and not a telecommunications service. The federal Telecommunications Act limits state authority over information services.
Regulators announced Friday that CPUC commissioner Carla Peterman withdrew the text proposal “in light of the FCC’s action” on Dec. 12. State officials said the tax was intended to help support programs that make phone service accessible to the poor.
The wireless industry and business groups had been working to defeat the plan and calculated the new charges for wireless consumers could total about $44.5 million a year.
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia sees 333 homicides in 2018
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia has seen more homicides this year than in any other in over a decade, as a particularly violent summer morphed into a deadly fall.
Police data show that there have been 333 homicides in the city as of Sunday, an 11 percent increase over the same period last year.
Even with two weeks left in 2018, this year’s total is higher than any year’s since 2007, which ended up with 391 homicides.
New York and Los Angeles, with populations much larger than Philadelphia’s 1.5 million, have had fewer homicides this year. As of Dec. 9, New York City had seen 273 homicides; as of Dec. 8, Los Angeles had 243.
Florida
FBI: Man posted bomb instructions online
MIAMI — A Florida man is facing charges of posting detailed bomb-making instructions to online sites frequented by extremists such as supporters of the Islamic State group, according to an FBI complaint unsealed Monday.
An FBI affidavit charges Tayyab Tahir Ismail, 33, with posting the illegal bomb instructions on at least five occasions between July and September. Ismail, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Pakistan. The charge carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence if he is convicted.