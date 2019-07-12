District of Columbia
Mueller’s testimony delayed until July 24
WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress has been delayed until July 24 under an agreement that gives lawmakers more time to question him.
Mueller had been scheduled to testify July 17 before two house committees about the findings of his Russia investigation. But lawmakers in both parties complained that the short length of the hearings would not allow enough time for all members to ask questions.
Under the new arrangement, Mueller will testify for an extended period of time — three hours instead of two — before the House Judiciary Committee. He will then testify before the House intelligence committee in a separate hearing.
Colorado
Abuse emails went unchecked for 4 years
DENVER — A Colorado state email account that was created to report suspected child abuse and neglect went unchecked for more than four years, and five possible cases that were undiscovered until May are now being investigated, officials said.
Minna Castillo-Cohen, director of the Colorado Department of Human Services’ Office of Children and Families, said agency officials wish they had identified those cases sooner, but they didn’t know the email account existed, KCNC-TV reported.
The state set up a child abuse and neglect telephone hotline in 2015 and created an email account to support it. Soon after, state health officials created a new email account for the hotline with a different address, because the original address included an incorrect format.
But after the switch, the original account wasn’t deleted and nobody was assigned to monitor it.
Vermont
Pot plants found in statehouse flower beds
MONTPELIER — Almost three dozen cannabis plants have been found growing in the flower beds in front of the Vermont Statehouse, police said Friday.
A visitor to the statehouse alerted police to what turned out to be 34 plants found by officers this week among the cultivated flowers that line the walkway in front of the building .
In Vermont, possession of small amounts of marijuana for recreational use is legal, but it remains illegal to grow it in public. Farmers can plant hemp as a cash crop.
California
Chevron spills 800,000 gallons of oil and water
SACRAMENTO — Officials began to clean up a massive oil spill Friday that dumped nearly 800,000 gallons of oil and water into a California canyon, making it larger than the state’s last two major oil spills.
The newly revealed spill has been flowing off and on since May and has again stopped, Chevron spokeswoman Veronica Flores-Paniagua said. She and California officials said the spill is not near any waterway and has not significantly affected wildlife.
Chevron said 794,000 gallons of oil and water have leaked out of the ground.
Illinois
Feds bring sex-crime charges against R. Kelly
CHICAGO — R. Kelly and his entourage recruited girls and women to engage in illegal sexual activity with the singer and covered up the crimes by paying off and threatening victims and witnesses, federal prosecutors alleged Friday in indictments that could keep Kelly behind bars for decades.
Because they come from the federal government, the accusations add a new dimension to the allegations against Kelly, who was already facing sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors earlier this year.
Wire reports