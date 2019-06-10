Missouri
Report: Black drivers 91% more likely to be stopped
JEFFERSON CITY — A report from Missouri’s attorney general shows that black drivers across the state are 91% more likely than white motorists to be pulled over by police, and newly collected data shows that African Americans are even more likely to be stopped in many communities where they live.
The Attorney General’s Office for the first time last year collected data on whether people pulled over by police lived in the area or not. That’s significant because law enforcement organizations for years have said that if drivers of color from out of town are pulled over as they commute through a city with a large white population, that could skew a local police agency’s data to make the disparity rate artificially high.
The Missouri NAACP in 2017 issued a travel advisory warning people to be careful while in Missouri because of a danger that civil rights won’t be respected, citing in part the attorney general’s annual report on disparities in police stops.
For example, St. Louis County police were 80% more likely to stop black drivers compared to white drivers, when analyzing the total number of police stops. When comparing only St. Louis County drivers, data show black drivers were more than twice as likely to be pulled over.
New York
Pilot killed when helicopter crashes on roof of skyscraper
NEW YORK — A helicopter crashed on the roof of a rain-shrouded midtown Manhattan skyscraper Monday, killing the pilot and briefly triggering memories of 9/11, though it appeared to be an accident.
The crash near Times Square and Trump Tower shook the 750-foot AXA Equitable building, sparked a fire and forced office workers to flee on elevators and down stairs, witnesses and officials said.
The pilot was believed to be the only one aboard, and there were no other reports of injuries, authorities said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, or why the Agusta A109E was flying in a driving downpour with low cloud cover and in the tightly controlled airspace of midtown Manhattan.
The helicopter went down about 11 minutes after taking off from a heliport along the East River, a little more than a mile away. Police Commissioner James O’Neill said it may have been returning to its home airport in Linden, New Jersey.
The 19-year-old helicopter was linked to a real estate company founded by Italian-born investor Daniele Bodini, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.
Florida
Lawmakers want gay club named as national memorial
ORLANDO — Only days before the third anniversary of the worst attack on gay people in the U.S., members of central Florida’s congressional delegation said Monday they were introducing legislation that would designate as a national memorial the gay nightclub where 49 people were massacred by a supporter of the Islamic State.
U.S. Reps. Darren Soto and Stephanie Murphy, both Democrats, said at a ceremony outside the former nightclub that the designation will preserve and protect Pulse for future generations and give it the federal recognition it deserves.
It will be three years on Wednesday since gunman Omar Mateen opened fire at the gay nightclub on Latin night. Mateen, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, was killed in a shootout with police after a three-hour standoff inside Pulse.
At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. However, the mass shooting in 2017 along the Las Vegas Strip became the deadliest when 58 people were killed.
Pulse owner Barbara Poma has established a nonprofit to open a memorial and museum at the site. About $14 million has been raised for the $50 million project.
Six design firms have been selected as finalists and the winner will be chosen in the fall. The permanent memorial and museum are scheduled to open in 2022.
Louisiana
Prison for truck driver who abused women seeking tows
COVINGTON — A tow-truck driver has been sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting three women who had called him to tow their cars.
St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery says 53-year-old Dale Boudreaux Jr. of Covington was sentenced Monday to six years each on three counts of sexual battery. The sentences are to be served simultaneously.
Montgomery says Boudreaux denied all of the allegations, but was convicted at trial in May.
Each woman testified that Boudreaux touched her sexually without permission between June and October 2014. One woman said he tried unsuccessfully to make her perform oral sex on him.