Kansas
Zookeeper hospitalized after attack by tiger
TOPEKA — City officials said Saturday a tiger mauled a zookeeper at the Topeka Zoo in northeastern Kansas.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reported the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, when a Sumatran tiger named Sanjiv tackled the worker in an enclosed outdoor space.
Topeka Zoo director Brendan Wiley said the zookeeper suffered lacerations and puncture wounds to her head, neck and back. Wiley said she was awake and alert when she was taken by ambulance to a hospital and was in stable condition Saturday afternoon. The zookeeper’s name was not released.
The zoo was open at the time of the attack and was witnessed by some people. Officials are investigating what led up to the attack.
Sanjiv came to the Topeka Zoo in August 2017 from a zoo in Akron, Ohio.
New Mexico
Armed civilian border group member arrested
LAS CRUCES — A New Mexico man belonging to an armed group that has detained Central American families near the U.S.-Mexico border was arrested Saturday in a border community on a criminal complaint accusing him of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, authorities said.
The FBI said in a statement it arrested 69-year-old Larry Mitchell Hopkins in Sunland Park with the assistance of local police. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a separate statement that Hopkins was a member of the group that had stopped migrants.
The FBI statement did not provide information on Hopkins’ background, and FBI spokesman Frank Fisher told The Associated Press that no additional information would be released until after Hopkins has an initial appearance Monday in federal court in Las Cruces.
The FBI said Hopkins is from Flora Vista, a rural community in northern New Mexico and approximately 353 miles north of Sunland Park, a suburb of El Paso.
Michigan
5-year-old boy calls 911 to ask for McDonald’s
WYOMING — A 5-year-old Michigan boy had a craving for McDonald’s but his grandmother was sleeping so he called 911.
WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids reports Iziah Hall of Wyoming asked the dispatcher: “Can you bring me McDonald’s?” Dispatcher Sara Kuberski said she told him no but reached out to the police.
Wyoming police officer Dan Patterson said the April 14 request made him laugh, so he stopped at McDonald’s on his way to check on Iziah’s home in the western Michigan city.
Patterson said he thought, “I’m driving past McDonald’s on my way there, and I might as well get him something.” The officer said the first thing the boy said to him was, “My grandma’s gonna be so mad, can you please go away?”
Washington
Lawmaker says nurses ‘probably play cards’
OLYMPIA — A Washington state lawmaker has angered nurses and spawned a flurry of viral hashtags and memes on social media by saying that some nurses may spend a lot of time playing cards in small, rural hospitals.
State Sen. Maureen Walsh, a Republican representing College Place, Washington, made the comments this week while debating a Senate bill that would require uninterrupted meal and rest breaks for nurses. The bill would also provide mandatory overtime protections for nurses.
Walsh wants an amendment that would exclude hospitals with fewer than 25 beds from the breaks, The Olympian reported Friday.
Small, rural hospitals “that literally serve a handful of individuals” will have trouble staying open, and nurses in those settings “probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day,” the newspaper quoted Walsh as saying.
Wire reports