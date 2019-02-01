District of Columbia
Construction spending in US is up 0.8 percent
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending edged up in November as a gain in home building helped offset weakness in nonresidential construction.
The Commerce Department said Friday that construction spending rose 0.8 percent in November after an 0.1 percent gain in October and a 1.8 percent fall in September.
The strength in November came from a 3.5 percent jump in spending on home building. That reflected a 2.6 percent increase in apartment construction which offset a 1.8 percent drop in single-family construction.
Non-residential construction fell 1.2 percent, with spending on offices and the category that covers shopping centers both down. Public construction activity was also down in November, falling 0.9 percent after a 1.5 percent gain in October.
Georgia
Many drones fly over Super Bowl stadium
ATLANTA — The sky above the stadium that will host Sunday’s Super Bowl is being “inundated” with an alarming number of drones, raising the specter of injuries to tourists or others — or a possible collision with aircraft, the FBI said Friday.
That’s despite an ongoing restriction that bans the use of drones around Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Officers on Thursday confiscated a half-dozen drones that were flown near the stadium, FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said Friday at the agency’s Atlanta field office. The cases will be referred to federal prosecutors for possible charges; the drone pilots could face jail time and fines, Rowson said.
“If these drones go out of control … they can go into a crowd and cause serious injuries,” said Rowson, who added the potential for terrorism is a concern. “When we look up into the air and see a drone flying in the air, we have no idea if it’s friendly, or if it’s someone who has nefarious plans and it’s weaponized.”
Utah
National parks officials face major clean-up
SALT LAKE CITY — National park visitors cut new trails in sensitive soil. They pried open gates while no one was watching. They found bathrooms locked, so they went outside. One off-roader even mowed down an iconic twisted-limbed Joshua tree in California.
During the 35-day government shutdown, some visitors at parks and other protected areas nationwide left behind messes that National Park Service officials are scrambling to clean up as they brace for the possibility of another closure ahead of the busy Presidents Day weekend this month.
Conservationists warn that damage to sensitive lands could take decades to recover. National parks already faced an estimated $12 billion maintenance backlog that now has grown.
Many parks went unstaffed during the shutdown, and others had skeleton crews with local governments and nonprofits contributing money and volunteers.
Illinois
‘Empire’ actor says his story stays consistent
CHICAGO — “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett said Friday he has been “consistent on every level” with the police during their investigation into what he says was a racist and homophobic attack on him in downtown Chicago earlier this week.
In his first public comments since he says two masked men attacked him early Tuesday in what police are investigating as a possible hate crime, the black and openly gay actor disputed assertions leveled on social media that he has been less than cooperative and changed his story.
“I am working with authorities and have been 100 percent factual and consistent on every level,” he said in a statement released by an intermediary a day after his family put out a similar statement. “Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served.”
Wire reports