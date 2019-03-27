NEW YORK
Emergency prompts measles vaccinations
NEW CITY — Some parents who had resisted having their children vaccinated reluctantly brought them in for a measles shot Wednesday as a state of emergency took effect in a county in New York City’s northern suburbs.
Rockland County enacted the emergency order Tuesday night to fight a measles outbreak that has infected more than 150 people since last fall. The order bans unvaccinated children under 18 years old from public places such as schools, stores and churches.
School districts contacted parents of unvaccinated children and told them not to attend classes Wednesday.
The emergency order, which lasts for 30 days, was enacted because people weren’t cooperating with health officials working to stop the outbreak, said Rockland County attorney Thomas Humbach.
WEST VIRGINIA
Police: Speeding driver threatened Trump
BRUCETON MILLS — A West Virginia motorist going nearly twice the speed limit was detained Wednesday after he threatened to kill President Trump and blow up the Pentagon, state police said.
The man was taken into custody following a traffic stop along Interstate 68 in northern West Virginia, state police said in a news release.
The statement said a trooper saw a vehicle registered from Missouri clocked at 130 mph. The interstate was reopened after nearly four hours. The 42-year-old suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released.
WASHINGTON
Woman pleads guilty in pushing friend off bridge
VANCOUVER — A woman who pleaded guilty to pushing her 16-year-old friend from a bridge at a popular swimming area near Vancouver has been sentenced to two days in jail and 38 days on a county work crew.
Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman sentenced 19-year-old Tay’lor Smith on Wednesday, saying she should do some jail time in light of Jordan Holgerson’s serious injuries.
Smith pleaded guilty earlier this month to misdemeanor reckless endangerment as part of a plea agreement.
Smith pushed Holgerson off the bridge Aug. 7 at Moulton Falls northeast of Vancouver. Video posted on YouTube that was widely viewed shows Holgerson being pushed.
The 50-foot fall broke Holgerson’s ribs, caused severe bruising and punctured her lungs. In court Wednesday she said she’s still dealing with physical therapy, pain, anxiety and panic attacks.
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Trump wants to end control of mortgage companies
WASHINGTON — President Trump has issued an order for the government to end its 10-year conservatorship of the mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
The mortgage companies were placed under government control in September 2008 after the bursting of the housing bubble triggered a financial crisis that put the government-sponsored enterprises on the verge of failure.
Trump has directed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to develop a plan to ensure that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can operate as private companies while preserving access to 30-year fixed-rate mortgages and minimizing risks to the broader economy.
TEXAS
Retailer gives feds 60K bump stocks to destroy
FORT WORTH — A Texas retailer of now-banned bump stocks has transferred about 60,000 of the gun-related items to the federal government to be destroyed.
RW Arms of Fort Worth turned over the bump stocks to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The products will be shredded and recycled.
ATF agents were present as crates of new RW Arms bump stops were delivered to a shredding facility on Tuesday, the day the ban took effect.
The ban is supported by the Trump administration and follows the October 2017 shooting massacre in Las Vegas, where a gunman using bump stocks killed 58 people at an outdoor concert.
FLORIDA
Police: Man faked robbery to avoid work
DUNDEE — Authorities say a Florida man didn’t want to show up for his shift at a Hardee’s restaurant, so he called 911 and reported he’d just been robbed.
WFTS-TV reports that 32-year-old Brian Anderson of Dundee told dispatchers Tuesday that two gun-carrying men took his necklace, money and his phone before jumping into a car and driving away.
Polk County sheriff’s deputies went to the scene and quickly realized that a robbery never happened. Anderson is charged with misusing the 911 system and knowingly giving false information to law enforcement.
ALASKA
Police arrest 3 suspected of crashing food display
ANCHORAGE — Police have arrested three juveniles suspected of crashing a display of 1,800-food cans collected for an Alaska food bank.
The chest-high structure built by 17 engineering students at Anchorage’s Dimond High School was displayed at the Dimond Center mall.
The display was the only student structure in an annual “Canstructure” competition, which raises food donations for the Food Bank of Alaska. Architecture and engineering firms entered a dozen other entries.
Anchorage police say the suspects slammed their bodies into the display Sunday night and fled. Two suspects are from Dimond High. The third is a home-school student.
The food was valued at $2,300. Many of the cans were damaged. The food bank is evaluating whether damaged cans can be accepted.
The Associated Press