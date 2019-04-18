Indiana
Sewer project unearths trove of mastodon bones
SEYMOUR — Workers installing sewer lines across a southern Indiana farm unearthed the fossilized bones of a mastodon that likely stood about 9 feet tall.
The bones include most of a tusk, parts of a skull and a jawbone with teeth. They were recently dug up on a farm in Seymour, about 60 miles south of Indianapolis.
Joe Schepman owns the farm with his family. He tells The Seymour Tribune that “it’s amazing to think about something this large roaming around this area.”
Ron Richards is senior research curator of paleobiology at the Indiana State Museum. He says the mastodon would have stood between 9 and 9½ feet tall.
New York
Zoom stock soars, but many buy wrong one
NEW YORK — Investors on Thursday pounced on their first chance to buy shares of Zoom Video Communications, the video-conferencing company that had its initial public offering of stock. It shares surged 72.2% from their IPO price of $36.
But others may have mistakenly bought Zoom Technologies, a company whose stock was trading for less than a penny in February and whose shares were delisted from the Nasdaq in 2014. Its total market value is less than one-thousandth of the more famous Zoom.
Shares of Zoom Technologies — ticker symbol “ZOOM” versus “ZM” for the ballyhooed IPO — surged as much as 124.5% in Thursday morning trading. Enthusiasm for the stock faded as the day went on — perhaps as more investors figured out the dual Zooms — and it ended the day up a more modest 10.2%.
Zoom Technologies had an even bigger leap of 1,100% in March, when Zoom Video Communications filed its IPO. Its shares closed that day at 6 cents.
‘Check your ride’ new feature issued by Uber
NEW YORK — Uber is releasing a new feature to help riders ensure they’re getting into the right vehicles.
The development comes several weeks after a University of South Carolina student was killed after getting into a car she had mistaken for the Uber ride she hailed.
Uber said Thursday it would send a push notification to riders reminding them to check the driver and vehicle. The push alert will include the driver’s name, photo, license plate number and vehicle make and model.
The ride-hailing giant is rolling out the feature first in Columbia, South Carolina, and later nationwide.
National Enquirer wants out of tabloid business
NEW YORK — The National Enquirer is being sold to the former head of the airport newsstand company Hudson News following a rocky year in which the tabloid was accused of burying stories that could have hurt Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Tabloid owner American Media said Thursday it plans to sell the supermarket weekly to James Cohen. Financial terms were not immediately disclosed for the deal, which included two other American Media tabloids, the Globe and the National Examiner.
American Media said last week that it wanted to get out of the tabloid business to focus on its other operations that include its teen brand and broadcast platforms.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan agreed last year not to prosecute American Media in exchange for the company’s cooperation in a campaign finance investigation.
Wire reports